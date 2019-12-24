Christmas 2019 And New-year Style Hacks To Look Your Best This Party Season

The excitement of Christmas and New Year parties has begun with the festive season around the corner. It's time you ace up your style game with the latest party wear trends that inspire you to look the best among your friends. Here are some suggestions on what style that could make you stand out in the crowd with the latest fashion trends this Christmas 2019. Take a look.

Choose from a myriad of dress styles

Dresses are the go-to option for this Christmas and New Year party season. Be it lace or solid maxi dresses, solid sheath dresses or fit and flare dresses. Or you could even opt for a body-hugging dress or a sequined/embroidered wrap dress or a simple solid/lace A-Line dress which could look just nice on you. You could also go with embellished dresses for that extra shimmer and shine. Pick some bold colours which could certainly make you a trendsetter. For the outerwear, try adding on some denim or solid tailored jackets, or open-front shrugs for that smart look. Or you could even add coats of all sorts such as bomber, peplum, trench or a cape-style.

Also read | Christmas Celebration In Delhi: Head To These Parties This Festive Season

Bling Bling!

Make sure you do not leave those ears, hands and neck bare. You can opt for a layered chain to go with your outfit, coupled with silver or gold plated bracelets, be it cuff or charm. But if you want to carry off some Indian jewellery, go for a silver-plated or oxidized jhumkas, hoop or drop earrings, or simply the ever beautiful and contemporary gold-plated chaandbalis, any of these will do justice to your outfit.

Also read | Christmas Celebration In Mumbai | Here Are Best Places To Visit For A Memorable Festival

Glam up with make-up

Pick up that palette, and add a touch of glitter eyeshadow for the eyes to do all the talking. Stand out with a long-lasting bold lipstick and a highlighter mixed with your foundation for an overall moist yet luminous glow. And don’t forget the regulars - a mascara, eyeliner and kajal which have now become an everyday need. Now you're sure to stand out.

Also read | 12 Days Of Christmas | Know The 12 Stories That Inspired The Song

Pick the right footwear

Stilettos, flat shoes, block heels, wedges or platforms. Since you will be dancing the night through as you ring in the New Year, choose the ones that can pull you through without tiring your feet.

Also read | Christmas Brings In Traditional Feels For Anglo-Indian Families In Kolkata