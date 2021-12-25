The joyous festival of Christmas is finally here. As the Christmas spirit takes over the world, people use several methods to convey wishes and join the celebration with much fervour. However, there is nothing better than celebrating the holy festival by sharing your religious values and wisdom with your loved ones. Share some Christmas Bible verses and quotes as messages penned in the Christmas cards or you may use it to share WhatsApp Christmas greetings. Having been written in the holy book, these verses add value to the experience of love, joy, and gratitude during the holiday season. Check out these Inspiring Christmas Bible quotes and verses.
Merry Christmas 2021: Inspiring Christmas Bible verses
- “But when the set time had fully come, God sent his son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship.” – Galatians 4:4-5
- “And this will be a sign for you: You will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” – Luke 2:12
- “Therefore, the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son and will call him Immanuel.” – Isaiah 7:14
- “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king is coming to you; righteousness and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” – Zechariah 9:9
- “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6
- “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift.” – 2 Corinthians 9:15
- “The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him.” – John 1:9-10
- “After coming into the house they saw the child with Mary His mother, and they fell to the ground and worshiped Him. Then, opening their treasures, they presented to Him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.” – Matthew 2:11
- “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” – John 3:16
- “But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good tidings of great joy for all the people.” Luke 2:10
- “And she gave birth to a son, a male child, who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron; and her child was caught up to God and to His throne.” – Revelations 12:5