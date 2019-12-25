Christmas Traditions Followed All Over The World That Will Surprise You

Christmas is the time to follow traditions, decorate Christmas tree, bake cookies, open presents, sing carols, make advent calendars and feast up a lot of yummy dishes. Even though Christmas is the most celebrated festival in the United States but there are many interesting facts that many countries follow on the account of this festival. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Piers Morgan Spends £4200 On Bollinger Champagne At Christmas Party

Surprising Christmas traditions around the world

Iceland

Iceland celebrates 13 days of Christmas instead of the usual 12 days that the U.S. follows. The interesting fact is that the children in Iceland are visited by the 13 Yule Lads before each Christmas night. The kids place their shoes by the window before going to bed and receive the candy if they have been a good kid. But the kids receive rotten potatoes in their shoes if they have been bad throughout the year.

ALSO READ| Best Christmas Markets In Berlin That Are Must-visit This Festive Season

Finland

Contrary to American traditions, the Finnish families eat porridge made with rice, milk, cinnamon, milk, and butter. The highlight of eating porridge as a Christmas tradition as its basically a game to see who gets almonds in their porridge, those kids who find almonds in their porridge win the game. After the morning of porridge eating, the evenings are followed by going to a sauna together as a family.

ALSO READ| Video Of Christmas Tree Decorated With Guide Dogs Breaks Internet

Poland

In Poland, there is a tradition to break oplatek (Christmas wafer) on the event of Christmas eve, where each breaks off a piece of oplatek as they wish each other with Christmas merriment. They don't start with their Christmas dinner until the first star appears in the night sky. Polish people are also very hospitable as they leave one extra seat vacant at their dinner table in the case of some uninvited guests.

ALSO READ| 5 Christmas Markets In Vienna You Need To Visit This Holiday Season

Austria

In Austria, a beast-like creature called Krampus roams around the streets to capture the bad and naughty kids. According to the legend, St. Nicholas reward good kids but Krampus takes away naughty kids in their sack. This usually happens on the eve of St. Nicholas Day where Krampus scares away children by clattering his chains and belts.

Sweden

More than half of the Swedish families sit down to watch the Disney movies on Christmas which makes it the most-watched TV programs of the year. Disney offers many movies to watch on Christmas and the fact that more than half of the country sits to watch the Christmas theme shows together is almost like a tradition that the Swedish families follow.