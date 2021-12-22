Christmas Cake Decoration: Sprinkles, Glaze & More That Can Be Perfect For Cake Decoration

With Christmas right around the corner, you are probably gearing up to bake a delicious cake for the occasion. However, apart from taste, decoration and style matter too. There are several ways in which one can choose to decorate their cake. From sprinkles to glaze and fondant, here are some Christmas cake decoration ideas.

Christmas cake decoration ideas

Sprinkles

With a number of colourful sprinkles available in the market, this is a simple and easy to access item to use to decorate your cake for one of the most awaited festivals in India. You can either opt for the Christmas colours and go for a red, green and white bottle of sprinkles, so take it up a notch and choose to add a hint of gold or silver too. There are also sprinkles available in the shapes of candy canes and snowflakes, to help you take your Christmas cake decoration to the next level.

Glaze

The glaze is extremely easy to make and only requires one to mix cocoa, water, cream and a little sugar depending on one's personal choice. Some bakers also chose to add cream to the mix. Apart from adding a glistening texture to the cake, it also keeps keep it fresh and delicious.

Fruits and Nuts

This does not require much effort and is often readily available at home. It is a great item to use to decorate a Christmas cake and also adds to the texture and taste of the preparation. It gives the cake a nutty taste and also adds a crunch element to it.

Fruit and nut topped Christmas cake 🎄😋 pic.twitter.com/PfhGGUIzQJ — ❤️karen Mary Elizabeth❤️ (@marybethxx6) December 13, 2020

Marzipan

This may be a tad bit difficult to make, but is a great way to decorate your cake on the occasion of Christmas. Once the marzipan is ready, it needs to be made into a thin sheet, so it can sit elegantly over the delicious cake. The advantage of using marzipan to decorate the cake is that one can also mould out shapes like a snowman or wreath as an additional topping on the cake.

Gingerbread

If you do not wish to prepare the Gingerbread from scratch, you can also buy them readymade and simply use them to decorate their Christmas cakes. The Gingerbread gives the cake a nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon twist to it, enhancing its taste and also helping you put together a visually appealing cake.

Image: Twitter/@wass74, @Ali89_91