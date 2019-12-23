Christmas Celebration In Hyderabad: Visit Here To Experience A Happening Festival

As Christmas is just around the corner, most of the people have one or multiple plans for celebrating the day to its fullest. Christmas is all about spending gala time with your near and dear ones and surely calls for a celebration. Hyderabad has some of the most happening Christmas celebrations held every year, and if you are someone who is not aware of any venues to celebrate your Christmas at, in Hyderabad, here are 3 places to celebrate your Christmas with a bang:

Also Read | A Merry Tradition: Christmas Dinner Free At Tennessee Diner

1) Heart Cup Coffee

Heart Cup Coffee situated in Kondapur, Hyderabad can be one of the best picks if you are someone who is inclined towards hanging out and singing away for long hours as some of the finest talents like Anuja & band will be performing at the venue. The Magical buffet starts from 1 pm to 10 pm while the live band will start from 8 pm.

Also Read | Nagaland: People Prepare For Christmas Celebration Amidst Nation-wide CAA Protest

2) Collage-Hyatt

A special Christmas day special themed brunch is organized at Collage-Hyatt situated in Gachibowli, Hyderabad with live stations, delectable food and a variety of cocktails and mocktails. Enjoy 2 Pcs live band, kids' station, play area and many more at Collage-Hyatt.

Also Read | Christmas Songs That Were Chart-topping Holiday Music Hits And People Love It

3) China Bistro

China Bistro is all set for Christmas with their special festive buffet with a selection of Christmas and New Year delicacies with a Pan-Asian twist comprising recipe like Duck & Chinese Cabbage Thick Soup, Roast Turkey Chilli Plum, and Slice Duck Sichuan to name a few.

Also Read | Christmas Vacation: Top 5 Global Tourist Hotspots To Visit During Christmas Vacation