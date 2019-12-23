Christmas Celebration In Pune To Attend To Liven Up The Festive Season

One of the most awaited time of the year has almost arrived and one cannot curtail their excitement for the holiday season. Pune is often regarded as one of the most happening places to be in during the time of festivities. The merriment and pomp for Christmas is no exception for the city of Pune. Here is a list of a few things you could do this holiday season in Pune.

Christmas celebration near me in Pune

Flea Market

One of the most popular flea market during Christmas time is the Wassup Flea. The market features over one hundred pop up shops with customised handmade merchandise for you to choose from. Raeez is one place to find some of the best footwear which is custom made specifically for the Christmas season. The stalls spread across the market also offer delicious delicacies to choose from. The place also offers an open-air movie screening and live band shows to hype up the festivities, it has also a wide range of board games.

Open Air Cinema

One of the best ways to get complete indulged into the Christmas season is to binge watch Christmas movies. The sunset club in Pune offers one of the best ways to binge-watch a film while still being as comfortable as possible. The open-air theatre just puts on the right vibe to watch a proper Christmas film along with your best buddies. You also have the option to choose among Die Hard, Love Actually, and the classic comedy Home Alone, or go out on a limb and attend all three.

Carnival

ZaPalooza has taken up the task to add to the excitement of the Christmas season by bringing an entire carnival to the city of Pune. The carnival promises a daylong of fun, food and games. The carnival is open to people of all ages and the makers wish to spread the Christmas joy among all who attend. You may even have a chance to meet some of your favourite cartoon characters or Santa Claus himself, the carnival tries to offer the truest sense of Christmas celebration.

