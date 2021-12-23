Christmas Eve Songs: Best Carols For Christmas Eve Playlist; Check The List

As the holiday season knocks in, people from all around the world are excited to celebrate Christmas 2021. Everyone has been preparing for the festival and as this cannot be celebrated with a bunch of popular Christmas carols, we are here to assist you to create your own Christmas eve playlist to enjoy the occasion. Have a look at some of the melodious Christmas carols to add to your playlist.

Christmas Carols to add to your playlist

1. We Three Kings Of Orient Are

The carol beautifully tells the tale of three kings who gave Jesus gold, myrrh and frankincense at his birth.

2. Coventry Carol

The song narrates the story of ‘Massacre of the Innocents’ by King Herod, who ordered the death of all male children in order to ensure the death of Jesus.

3. It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Written by Massachusetts pastor Edmund Sears, the musical setting for this carol was adapted by English melody in 1874.

4. Joy to the World

Based on the second half of Psalm 98 in the Bible, this carol was marked as the most published Christmas carol in North America in the later 90s.

5. Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

This is one of the popular Christmas carols as it is being performed by choirs all around the world during the festival season.

6. O Come All Ye Faithful

Though this carol was not a huge hit among the people, its depiction in the popular movie, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York! left the fans in delight.

7. Hark The Herald Angels Sing

It is an English Christmas carol that first appeared in 1739 in the collection Hymns and Sacred Poems.

8. O Little Town of Bethlehem

Written by Rector Phillips Brooks, the latter was inspired by the view of Bethlehem from the hills of Palestine while writing the lyrics.

9. Once in Royal David’s City

The lyrics of the carol were written by Mrs Cecil Frances Alexander who was best known for her songs namely Once in Royal David's City, All Things Bright and Beautiful, There Is a Green Hill Far Away and others.

10. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

This song is an English traditional Christmas carol and is also known as Tidings of Comfort and Joy.

Image: Shutterstock