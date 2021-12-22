Christmas Gifts: Unique Christmas Gifts Under Rs 1500 For Your Family And Friends

Those days of Christmas have arrived when you will only see red, white, and green all around. It's Christmas on December 25 every year and everyone must be having some exciting plans for the day, but there is no meaning in Christmas without some cheerful gifts. The celebration denotes the festival by gifting presents to family, friends, partners, and all the loved ones. Here are some awesome gift ideas for you and that too within Rs 1500 to greet your loved ones this Christmas.

Carnations Bouquet

Carnations, which symbolises love, offer a perfect Christmas ambience, especially when designed in red and white colour. One can gift it to family, friends, colleagues or their romantic partner and greet them with a journey full of love, peace and joy. The most special thing about a bouquet is that one can customise it. It will cost you around Rs 500-600, which obviously will not put much burden on your pocket.

Merry Christmas Mug

This can be a perfect gift for your loved ones this Christmas. Gift your little sister or brother an aluminium bottle with a beautiful Christmas print. Choose some bright and attractive images of a Santa riding with a bag full of gifts or a house covered with snow and lights. The customised print may charge you a bit, but the bottle will cost you around Rs 800-900.

The #Christmas Mug is out. Only 3 more sleeps 🎄 pic.twitter.com/Azn87mGvMj — MJ BakerFoodservice (@mjbfoodservice) December 22, 2021

Cakes

Cakes are the best option for Christmas. The multigrain dry fibre cake is healthy and your health-conscious, fitness freak, diabatic friends will love it. The eggless cakes will do wonders for your friends who don't eat eggs. The multigrain dry fibre cake will cost you around Rs 600, which won't put too much load in your pockets.

Customised Chocolate box

Nothing can beat chocolates when it comes to gifts on the day of Christmas. Customise a chocolate Christmas present with multiple brands. You can gift this box to friends, family or colleagues and they will love it. Add a mini-Christmas tree in the box to make it look more fascinating. Now, you can customize the box according to your budget. A good one can range from Rs 500 to Rs 1500.

Cake #4 is a Christmas hug in a mug (I hope everyone can hug their loved ones this year ) #cakedecorating #christmas #christmascake #cakeartist 🎄🎄🎄💜💜 pic.twitter.com/wiecmI2Oi5 — ❤️karen Mary Elizabeth❤️ (@marybethxx6) December 19, 2021

Image: Instagram/@v.i.o.l.a_12