Christmas Quotes 2020: Quotes That Can Be Sent To Family & Friends To Spread Some Cheer

Christmas has finally arrived and everyone is all ready to celebrate the occasion in a lavish manner. Though this year's Merry Christmas celebration will be quite different with the ongoing pandemic, there are still many things this year to be happy about. So, here are some Christmas Quotes or Happy Christmas Quotes that can be either sent to friends or family or be used on social media:

Merry Christmas Quotes

"We send out Christmas greetings to friends and family near and far, we put up the tree in hopes Santa will arrive, but most of all we take the time to thank God for His Son." "It's Christmas Time! It's the most wonderful time of the year! It's a season of love, joy, peace, and cheer! Dana Sheree Coe, Inspiration and Motivation" "Cristmas is a magical time for both the young and old. Diane Cirafesi-Keszczyk, Cloudy Christmas Myths to Clear Heavenly Beliefs"

"Christmas is a magical time whose spirit lives on in all of us no matter how old we grow" "Christmas Eve is a time for singing carols, decorating the Christmas tree, drinking hot chocolate, eating Christmas cookies and candy, and wrapping last-minute presents. It's a time for family and special friends" “Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love”

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas; Soon the bells will start, And the thing that will make them ring Is the carol that you sing Right within your heart." "Christmas is a special time of year when family and tradition blend together into magical holiday grandeur. Candy Christmas, Candy Christmas's Christmas Collection & Gifts, Oh! Such wonderful things" "The kind of love that was so intently demonstrated at Christmas is truly amazing and life changing" "At its best Christmas joy is a reaction. It is the joy of joy-giving"

