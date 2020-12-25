Christmas Status To Wish Friends And Family Members On The Joyous Occasion

As Christmas is around the corner, families and friends have been filling up their homes with gifts, greeting cards, and loads of snacks. While gatherings are not safe options for celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is safer to rejoice the occasion with near and dear ones, keeping social distancing norms in mind.

With lesser ways to party around, one can find various creative ideas to spend the special day with people you care about the most. Besides telling them how special they are, you can send them images and digital cards expressing your feelings. So, here are some of the Merry Christmas WhatsApp status that you can put for them on this day. Check out now:

Christmas status: Merry Christmas status to wish friends and family members

Merry Christmas status video 2020

Good morning peeps! Christmas eve is upon us & that oul git wi the white beard is'nt far away! Anyone wi shopping still to do Take care Stay safe

Merry Christmas 2020 status

May Jesus Christ bless you and your loved ones on this day. Enjoy your Merry Christmas celebration.

Take nothing for granted and be thankful that you have such great family and friends to spend this joyous season with. Wishing you a Merry Christmas 2020.

May your Christmas be filled with miracles and beautiful time. Merry Christmas 2020!

“Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.”- Freya Stark

“May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude."- Oprah Winfrey

“May the true spirit of Christmas shine in your heart and light your path.”- Spirit of Christmas

May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. Merry Christmas!

I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

"Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us."- David Cameron

May you paint the blank canvas of this year with bright and happy colours!

May this Christmas fill your life with new hope, positivity, joy and bliss. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your dear ones!

Here's wishing you a merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!

