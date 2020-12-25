Christmas Status To Wish Friends And Family Members On The Joyous Occasion

Quick links:
As Christmas is around the corner, families and friends have been filling up their homes with gifts, greeting cards, and loads of snacks. While gatherings are not safe options for celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is safer to rejoice the occasion with near and dear ones, keeping social distancing norms in mind.
With lesser ways to party around, one can find various creative ideas to spend the special day with people you care about the most. Besides telling them how special they are, you can send them images and digital cards expressing your feelings. So, here are some of the Merry Christmas WhatsApp status that you can put for them on this day. Check out now:
Good morning peeps! Christmas eve is upon us & that oul git wi the white beard is'nt far away! Anyone wi shopping still to do Take care Stay safe & #WearAMaskðŸ˜·ðŸ˜· pic.twitter.com/JmbGxN1SaH— BIG MAVERICKðŸ€ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ªðŸ€ (@bigmaverick1) December 24, 2020
#TVXQ! Christmas Message From U-KnowðŸŽ„— TVXQ! (@TVXQ) December 24, 2020
U-Knowê°€ Cassiopeiaì—ê²Œ ë³´ë‚´ëŠ” ë¯¸ë¦¬ ë©”ë¦¬ í¬ë¦¬ìŠ¤ë§ˆìŠ¤ ë©”ì‹œì§€!
2ì¼ ë’¤, “ë™(å†¬),ë°©(æˆ¿),ì‹ ê¸° with Cassiopeia”ì—ì„œ ë§Œë‚˜ìš”~ ðŸ‘‹
#ë™ë°©ì‹ ê¸° #TVXQ! #æ±æ–¹ç¥žèµ· #TVXQ_BeyondLIVE pic.twitter.com/EaCtnVLhOy
