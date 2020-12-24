Christmas Stickers 2020: Share These 'Merry Christmas' Stickers With Your Loved Ones

It's Christmas time already. Christmas celebration is an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, which is observed on December 25. The snowy festival brings billions of people back home to celebrate the feast with their family and loves ones. Christmas Day is considered a public holiday, all over the globe, and even many non-Christians celebrate this holiday. As wishes are pouring in during the festival, here are some Merry Christmas stickers you can share with your family and friends. Check out Merry Christmas WhatsApp stickers.
Merry Christmas stickers 2020:
Image Credits - WhatsApp Stickers
How to download Merry Christmas 2020's stickers on WhatsApp:
- Download or update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your smartphone. (Download through Google Play for Android and App Store for iOS).
- Open your WhatsApp and go to the desired chat window you want to share Christmas stickers.
- Click on the emoji face at the beginning of your message box.
- At the bottom of the WhatsApp page, you will see three icons. The first icon represents emojis, the second one GIF and finally the last is stickers.
- Tap on the WhatsApp stickers icon. You will see quite a few pre-installed stickers available to use.
- Select the '+' icon on the right-hand side of your stickers window.
- Find the sticker pack called ‘Merry and Bright.’
- If the in-built WhatsApp stickers are not enough, you can also download third-party Christmas stickers.
- Scroll the Christmas sticker page and tap the option ‘Get more stickers.’
- You can select and download any Christmas sticker pack from the list.