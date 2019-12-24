Christmas Stickers On WhatsApp: Here Is How To Download And Send Them To Your Friends

Christmas, the festival of joy and happiness, is around the corner. We all love to send our greetings and wishes through WhatsApp to the loved ones we can’t reach. Your chatrooms will be full wishes from your friends, associates, colleagues, and family members. But you want to do things differently this year. In addition to your loving text messages, you would like to send some stickers but you are not able to find the Christmas stickers on your WhatsApp. Here is how you can download the stickers on your mobile phones.

How to download and send Christmas stickers on WhatsApp

For Android users

If you are an Android user, you can download a wide array of stickers. You can download the stickers from the WAStickerApp. Or if you want more stickers, you can go and download stickers from the play store. Here his how you can download stickers for Android mobile phones. Just make sure that you check reviews of the stickers that are provided by third-parties and download only if they are positive.

How to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers:

Open WhatsApp on your device

Go to a contact or a group conversation and click on the stickers icon

Tap on the + icon (upper right corner of the keyboard) and find for the sticker you are looking for

If you do not get your stickers then click on ‘Get more stickers’ present at the bottom of the list

It will redirect you to the Play Store

Select the Christmas themes stickers and check the reviews

Install those stickers on your device

Open your WhatsApp and then the stickers will be ready to use

Click on the sticker you want to send and it will be sent

For IOS users

Open WhatsApp on your device

Go to a contact or a group conversation and click on the stickers icon

Tap on the + icon (upper right corner of the keyboard) and find for the sticker you are looking for

Select the Christmas theme stickers you want

Install those stickers on your device

The stickers will be ready to use as soon as the package is downloaded

Click on the sticker you want to send and it will be sent

