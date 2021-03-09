CISF Raising Day 2021: History, Meaning And Significance Of The Day

The CISF Raising Day 2021 will be celebrated all over India on March 10. The day is important as it celebrates the history of the Central Industrial Security Force, CISF. It is commonly known as the Central Armed Police Forces in India. The CISF is governed by the Union Home Ministry of India. Protection & Security is the motto of CISF. The day is celebrated by holding several events to commemorate the CISF officers and the force all over India. As the CISF Raising Day 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people are wondering about the CISF Raising Day meaning, CISF Raising Day history and the significance of the day. For all the people who are curious to know about the CISF Raising Day 2021, here is everything you need to know.

CISF Raising Day meaning and CISF Raising Day history

The CISF was set up on March 10, 1969, after an Act was passed in the Parliament. Later in the year 1983, the CISF was made an armed force of India by another Act of Parliament. It was passed on June 15, 1983. Therefore, to commemorate the founding day of the Central Industrial Security Force, CISF Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10. Here is a look at the CISF Raising Day significance.

CISF Raising Day significance and importance

The CISF operates all over the country with its headquarters in New Delhi. It is responsible for guarding the sensitive governmental buildings, the Delhi Metro, and providing airport security. Several industrial units government infrastructure projects and facilities and establishments all over the country are protected by CISF.

Apart from this Industrial sectors like atomic power plants, space installations, mines, oil fields and refineries, major ports, heavy engineering, steel plants, barrages, fertiliser units, airports and hydroelectric/thermal power plants owned and controlled by Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and currency note presses producing Indian currency are protected by CISF. Therefore it is important that the people of the country get to know about the bravery of CISF and its officers. The celebrations of CISF Raising Day and significance of the day is important as it gives a fitting tribute to the brave soldiers of CISF who help in keeping the sovereignty and security of our country intact.

Image Credits: CISF Twitter