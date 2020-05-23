Commonwealth Day Theme 2020: Here Is All You Need To Know About It

The Commonwealth has been providing its members with the necessary resources to fight the outbreak of COVID-19. Like every year, the representatives from the Commonwealth gathered this year too and have set the theme for Commonwealth Day 2020 this year. The celebration had started in the nineteenth century when the British empire was at its top. It was started as Empire day in Canada and soon became a popular celebration across Commonwealth countries. The holiday was originally commemorated on May 24, as it is the last school day and is a day before Queen Victoria's birthday. However, it was later moved ahead to March 9. This Commonwealth Day Theme 2020 was set at an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth states, from countries in Africa to the Pacific. Here is all you should know about it.

Commonwealth Day Theme 2020

Commonwealth Day is globally celebrated in March, and this year it happened on March 9, 2020. On this date, Commonwealth countries in all the 5 continents celebrated the day by including flag parades, dance performances church services, poetry mornings, and much more. Commonwealth Day Theme 2020 was centred around the theme 'Delivering a Common Future'. This was the achievement of a common future has highlighted how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family will be ‘innovating, connecting and transforming’. Through the theme, Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming, the countries will raise funds and will try to achieve goals that help to achieve big things like protecting natural resources and boosting trade between the commonwealth.

The countries in the Commonwealth together have come on a conclusion to tackle climate change and its impacts. It was reported that research will be done to find sustainable ways of using the natural resources of our planet. They also spoke about how they need to manage the land and oceans so that the environment can be safe. They also will be working towards building peace and harmony. This will be happening through social and democratic development. It was also reported that the Commonwealth has also discussed strategies for economic empowerment and fair trade. Their prime focus was, particularly, on women and young people.

This year's flag-raising ceremony happened with a Multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey in the London United Kingdom on March 9, 2020. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II joined Secretary-General Patricia Scotland at Westminster Abbey for a multi-faith service to celebrate the day. Other highlights from the event include performances from West-End star Alexandra Burke. Craig David who is a multi-platinum, multi-award winning singer-songwriter was also there at the ceremony. The world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua also was seen talking at the event.

Themes of past years:

1995: Our Commonwealth Neighbourhood – Working Together for Tolerance and Understanding

1996: Our Working Partnership

1997: Talking to One Another

1998: Sport Brings Us Together

1999: Music

2000: Sharing Knowledge – The Communications Challenge

2001: A New Generation

2002: Diversity

2003: Partners in Development

2004: Building a Commonwealth of Freedom

2005: Education – Creating Opportunity, Realising Potential

2006: Health & Vitality

2007: Respecting Difference, Promoting Understanding

2008: The Environment, Our Future

2009: Commonwealth@60 – Serving a New Generation

2010: Science, Technology and Society

2011: Women as Agents of Change

2012: Connecting Cultures

2013: Opportunity through Enterprise

2014: Team Commonwealth

2015: A Young Commonwealth

2016: An Inclusive Commonwealth

2017: A Peace-building Commonwealth

2018: Towards A Common Future

2019: A Connected Commonwealth

2020: Delivering a Common Future