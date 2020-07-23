Cousins Day 2020: Here Is All You Should Know About History, Meaning & Significance

Every year, National Cousins Day is celebrated on July 24. This day is observed to recognize the lifelong relationships of cousins that help to unite families and relatives which gives strength to the family. It also celebrates the significance of family and the bond we create for life. In India we often hail from large families this means you have more cousins to celebrate this day.

For the people who do not know what the term cousin means, this word is referred to as someone who is the part of your wider extended family. There are not are close relatives but ofter cousins share bonds just like siblings. For many, they even their best friend with how one shares all the deepest secrets and dreams.

Types Of Cousins

If we classify cousins then they can be divided into two categories. They are first and second cousins. The first cousins are the kids of your parents' own brother's and sister's sons and daughters. The second cousins are you, father's and mother's, cousin brother's sons and daughters.

Cousins Day History

The origin of this festival is unknown to date and there are a few theories around it. One of the many theories is that suggests that cousins decided the celebrate this day to revive their bond and friendship. Some other theory suggests that this day was started by greeting card companies as a marketing tactic to sell more cards.

Cousins Day significance

The majority of people spend their life working and have very little time to engage in bonding with cousins. So keeping one day aside to spend with your cousins can make that bond stronger. Even if you have had a fight with a cousin you can make amends on this day by meeting your cousin.

Cousins Day celebration

There is no official way of celebrating this day. There are several different ways in which cousins can celebrate this day. Here are a few ways in which one can celebrate cousins day 2020. Cousins can call each other and talk over phone and video chat. Cousins can plan a lunch or dinner plan with them. You can also send them cards for this same. In this time of technology, you can also send them gifts form the safety of your house. One can also take to their social media and share posts for their cousins. You can use hashtags like #cousinsday, #cousinsday2020.

