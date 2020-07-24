Cousins Day Memes One Can Share With Their Cousins Who Are Also Their Best Friends

Every year, Cousins Day is celebrated on July 24. In recent years the day has got a lot of popularity due to the increasing influence of social media and marketing campaigns. Read here to know more.
One can call each other and talk over phone and video chat. Cousins can also plan to have lunch or dinner together. You can also send your cousins greeting cards wishing them on the day. Another way to celebrate this day is by using social media. You can share pictures and videos of your cousins on your social media. You can use hashtags like #cousinsday, #cousinsday2020. You also can share memes with your cousins on the Cousins day. Here are some Cousins Day memes that you can share with your cousins on Cousins day.
"The bond which connects heart to heart. Happy Cousin’s day to all my cousins."
"Reach out to your cousins to wish them with beautiful Cousin’s Day messages, Cousin’s Day wishes. Share your love with them along with lovely Cousins sayings and Cousins quotes that perfectly express your feelings to them."
"A cousin is a ready-made friend for life."
"The relationship of a cousin is not separated by distance and time. Wishing a fun-filled day!"
“Thanks for giving me such an amazingly fun and contented childhood…. Warm wishes on Cousin’s Day to my fun to be with cousin.”
"A real cousin is someone who walks in when the rest of the world walks out."
"A cousin is my childhood mate and turned into a friend when grown up!"
"Having a cousin like you is the best gift ever to me. You always inspire me and I am grateful for that."
"Sweet fruits are nice to eat and sweet words are nice to say, but a sweet cousin like you is hard to find!"
“You are truly a blessing to me as you are the reason I could manage to get all the permissions to hang out and have a gala time…. Happy National Cousin Day to the most special cousin.”