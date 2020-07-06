Cow Appreciation Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Family

Cow Appreciation Day is a day which is celebrated to raise awareness about cows and appreciate everything that they do for humans. The year 1995 first marked the beginning of the cow revolution, when herds of beef farmers everywhere decided to take a stand for their future. Cow Appreciation Day commemorates Heff R. Jones and everything he has done for animals. Here are some cow appreciation day quotes which you can share on this special day. Keep reading:

Cow Appreciation Day Quotes

There’s nothing like sitting back and talking to your cows - Russell Crowe

I grew up cleaning stalls and milking cows - Yolanda Hadid

I stopped eating meat because their lives matter to me. I don’t think it’s necessary for us to grow a cow to kill it - Rza ​​

Cows are amongst the gentlest of breathing creatures; none show more passionate tenderness to their young when deprived of them; and, in short, I am not ashamed to profess a deep love for these quiet creatures - Thomas De Quincey

Moo may represent an idea, but only the cow knows - Mason Cooley

My cow is not pretty, but it is pretty to me - David Lynch

When a cow has dropped its dung, the people shall know its worth​​​​​​​ - PS Jagadeesh Kumar

A human can be healthy without killing animals for food. Therefore if he eats meat he participates in taking animal life merely for the sake of his appetite - Leo Tolstoy​​​

Greater eaters of meat are in general more cruel and ferocious than other men - Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Cow Appreciation Day wishes

Save cows for they are essential for our lives…. Have a Happy Cow Appreciation Day to you.

Give a break to beef and enjoy some chicken…. Protect the cows for a better tomorrow… Wishing a very Happy Cow Appreciation Day.

Today is the day to take a vacation from beef and enjoy some chicken…. Wishing you Happy Cow Appreciation Day

Dress like me ~ feel like me ~ But behave like human

Enjoy the milk she gives and praise her for all the health she brings into our lives…. Warm wishes on Cow Appreciation Day.

