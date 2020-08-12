Dahi Handi 2020: Meaning And Significance Of Popular Festival

Dahi Handi is a festive event, that is also considered as a team sport, that takes place during the Hindu festival, Gokulashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami. The festival is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in many different parts of the country with a lot of enthusiasm. Krishna Janmashtami 2020 will be celebrated on two days, 11 and 12 August. Here’s all about the festival and the Dahi Handi event. Read ahead.

Dahi Handi Meaning

Dahi Handi takes place every year between August and September, the day after the Krishna Janmashtami festival. The Dahi Handi event involves many communities hanging an earthen pot that is filled with dahi (yogurt) or any other milk-based delicacy, at a difficult to reach height. Later, a group of boys or men form a human pyramid and try to reach the earthen pot in an attempt to break it. As they do, others surround them, sing with music, and cheer them on. Dahi Handi is a very well organized and a historic tradition followed by the Hindus, with having media attendance, prize money, and commercial sponsorships.

Dahi Handi Significance

The Dahi Handi event is based on the fact that Lord Krishna would steal butter and other milk-based delicious products as a child. In his childhood, Lord Krishna was also called as the "Makhan Chor". The people around would hide milk-based food items by hanging them at a height that was way out of his reach, but Lord Krishna would always find creative ways to reach what he wanted. The little Krishna, along with his friends, used to form a human pyramid to break the pots hung by the people in order to steal curd and butter. The Dahi Handi festival is symbolic to these childhood stories of Lord Krishna.

These events would take place in Vrindavan, that is a village in Uttar Pradesh, India, as Krishna was brought up there. According to what many legends say, though there was a huge supply of milk products, the children in the village were denied the nourishment during the reign of the evil king Kamsa, because the king would seize all the milk products that were produced. But, Lord Krishna with his friends would steal and share the milk products amongst themselves.

