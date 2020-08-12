Dahi Handi 2020 Quotes And Wishes You Can Forward On The Auspicious Day

Dahi Handi is a festive event, that is also considered as a team sport, that takes place during the Hindu festival of Gokulashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami. The festival is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is celebrated in many different parts of the country with a lot of enthusiasm.

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 will be celebrated on two days, 11 and 12 August. Here are some of the Dahi Handi wishes and messages that you can send to your near and dear ones on this auspicious occasion.

Also Read | CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 Will Be Declared On Aug 12 For Science Stream At 12:30 Pm

Dahi Handi 2020 Messages and Wishes

May you find your love on this Janmashtmi and Gopis may shower all their love and affection on your body and soul.

May the Natkhat Nand Lal always give you happiness, health, and prosperity and may you find peace in Krishna consciousness.

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all very Happy Janmashtami.

May the Natkhat Nand Lal always give you happiness, health, and prosperity, and may you find peace in Krishna consciousness.

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone by his playful mischiefs.

Also Read | CSK, Ravi Shastri Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes On Janmashtami 2020

May Lord Krishna come to your house soon and takes away your Makhan & Mishri along with all your worries & sorrows.

The day of love and fortune. The day of birth of Lord Krishna. A Lover, Friend & Divine Guru.

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very a happy Janmashtami.

Let there be love and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna give you strength and inspire you to face all problems in life with great courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Also Read | BCCI To Set Up Dubai Office For 3 Months, Officials To Fly On Aug 22 For IPL 2020: Report

Dahi Handi takes place every year between August and September, the day after the Krishna Janmashtami festival. The Dahi Handi event involves many communities hanging an earthen pot that is filled with dahi (yogurt) or any other milk-based delicacy, at a convenient or rather a difficult to reach height.

Later, a group of boys or men form a human pyramid and try to reach the earthen pot in an attempt to break it. As they do, others surround them, sing with music, and cheer them on. Dahi Handi is a very well organized and a historic tradition followed by the Hindus.

Also Read |Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Janmashtami 2020, Shares A Devotional Post; See Here