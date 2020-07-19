Darsha Amavasya History & Significance: All About Rituals & Tithi Timings

The lunar phase of the New moon is known as Amavasya in Sanskrit. Darsha Amavasya is also known as Darsh Amavasya. According to mythology, this moonless night holds great importance in the Hindu culture. It is considered as one of the pivotal days to perform Shraadh rituals for the deceased member of the family. Performing, Pind Daan on this day gains multiple benefits to the soul of one’s ancestors. Darsha Amavasya 2020 falls on July 20, this month.

Darsha Amavasya History

According to Hindu mythology, Barhishadhas are souls that lived on the eternal Som Ras. They once conceived as child namely Acchoda. She experienced extreme discomfort and craved the love of a father. Stories suggest that the souls of Pitu Loka asked her to go to Earth and be born as the King of Amvasu. Acchoda following the advice became the daughter of a noble and pious king.

She received tremendous love from his father. However, after his demise, she performed a holy ritual to thank the soul of her father and Pitru Loka. Hence, the moonless was named after the king and is considered an important day to perform Shraadh.

ALSO READ| Jyeshtha Amavasya 2020: Details On History, Significance, And Celebration

Darsha Amavasya Rituals

According to religious beliefs, one should observe a fast on Darsha Amavasya for the salvation of the soul of their forefathers. On this holy day, devotees wake up and bathe in a holy river or pond. The fast observed can only be broken after looking at the moon also known as Chandra Darshan. Many people donate grains, food to the poor and needy to gain a peaceful afterlife.

ALSO READ| Vaishakha Amavasya 2020: Check Out Its Significance And History

Shradh rituals are performed with til daan and panda tarpan. According to religious belief, lighting a mustard oil lamp under peepal tree is also beneficial. People also offer blue flowers, black sesame seeds and mustard oil to Lord Shani as a part of the ritual.

ALSO READ| Kalashtami 2020: All About The History, Date, Timings, And Significance Of This Asthami

Darsha Amavasya July 20 tithi timings

Tithi begins at 12.10 am

Tithi ends at 11.02 pm

ALSO READ| Darsha Amavasya: History And Rituals Performed On This Moonless Night

(Disclaimer: The contents of the article are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organisation, company, or individual. Republic does not support or promote any superstitious practice)