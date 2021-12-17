Last Updated:

Datta Jayanti 2021: Happy Datta Jayanti Wishes, Greetings, Quotes In English And Marathi

Dattatreya Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Here's a list of wishes, greetings and wallpapers in English and Marathi.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Datta Jayanti

Image: Twitter/@sudarshan_herle


Datta Jayanti, also known as Dattatreya Jayanti, is considered to be one of the important Hindu festivals in India. The auspicious festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hindu God Dattatreya. It is observed every year on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, December 18.

Lord Dattatreya is believed to be an incarnation of the Holy Trinity, i.e. Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. As Datta Jayanti is celebrated tomorrow this year, here we have got you a list of wishes, greetings and wallpapers in English and Marathi you could share with your loved ones. 

Datta Jayanti 2021: Tithi for Mumbai

  • Tithi Begins - 07:24 AM on Dec 18, 2021
  • Tithi Ends - 10:05 AM on Dec 19, 2021

Datta Jayanti 2021 wishes

On this Datta Jayanti, may the divine trinity of Lord Dattatreya bless you and your family, Happy Dattatreya Jayanti! 

Wish you peace and happiness on Dattatreya Jayanti today! 

May you and your loved ones be blessed on Datta Jayanti.

Pray that Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva bless us all on Dattatreya Jayanti! 

श्रीपाद श्रीवल्लभ अवधूतचिंतन
श्री गुरूदेव दत्त महाराज की जय!
दत्त जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

दिगंबरा दिगंबरा
श्रीपाद वल्लभ दिगंबरा!!
श्री दत्तगुरू जयंतीच्या आपणांस व
आपल्या सर्व परिवारास मनःपूर्वक
मंगलमय शुभेच्छा!!

Datta Jayanti 2021 greetings

May Lord Datta Bless You All With Happiness and Prosperity in the Coming Year. Happy Datta Jayanti!

READ | Dattatreya Jayanti 2020: History, significance, vrat and other details about festival

May the Holy Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh Shower on You, All That You Wish For. Happy Datta Jayanti!

READ | Dattatreya Jayanti 2020 wishes, images & status to share with family and friends

May You and Your Loved Ones Be Blessed Beyond Your Expectations. Happy Datta Jayanti.

READ | Datta Jayanti 2019: Messages and quotes to wish your special ones

ज्याच्या मनी गुरु विचार
तो नसे कधी लाचार।
ज्याच्या अंगी गुरु भक्ती
त्याला नाही कशाची भीती|
ज्याच्या हृदयात गुरु मुर्ती
त्याची होई जगभरात किर्ती।
जो करेल गुरु ची पूजा
त्याच्या आयुष्यातील दु:ख होईल वजा
श्री दत्त जयंतीच्या मन:पूर्वक शुभेच्छा!

दत्त जयंतीच्या मंगलमय दिवशी
आपण सर्वांना आयुष्यात येणाऱ्या
संकटांना सामोरे जाण्याची शक्ती मिळो
आणि आपल्या आयुष्यात काय
सुखसमृद्धी येवो ही सदिच्छा!

गुरूवीण कोण दाखविल वाट,
आयुष्याचा पथ हा दुर्गम डोंगर घाट
दत्त जयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Digambara Digambara, Shripad Vallabh Digambara. Happy Datta Jayanti.

READ | Datta Jayanti 2019: All about celebration, rituals, and timings of the festival

Datta Jayanti wallpapers

Image: Twitter/@sudarshan_herle

Tags: Datta Jayanti, Fesivals, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND