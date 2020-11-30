Dev Diwali 2020 Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Friends & Family

According to Hindu mythology, Kartik Purnima is one of the ancient festivals in India. Lord Shiva killed a trio of Asura brothers, who are also referred to Tripurasura. This is when Lord Shiva is believed to have taken the avatar of Tripurari and kill the demons. After which the peace was restored on Earth and thus the Devas are believed to be celebrating Diwali on this day referred to as Dev Diwali. According to English Jagran, The Diwali of gods aka Dev Diwali falls on the 15th lunar day in Kartik month according to Hindu calendar. According to drikpanchang, the Dev Diwali tithi starts at Nov 29, 2020, while the Purnima tithi will end today at 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020. Read on to know more details about Dev Diwali 2020 and check out some Dev Diwali wishes, quotes and images to share with your friends and family.

Dev Diwali 2020 wishes

Wishing you & your family a very happy and prosperous deepawali. May this year brings you lots and lots of happiness in life and fulfill all your dreams.

à¤§à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤‡à¤¤à¤¨à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤° à¤œà¤—à¤¹ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¹à¥‹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤¯à¤¹à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¦à¥€à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¥™à¤¾à¤¸ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚!!

Pal Pal Sunhare Fool Khile, Kabhi Na Ho Kaanto Ka Saamna, Jindagi Aapki Khushiyo Se Bhari Rahe, Dipawali Par Humaari Yahi Shubhkaamna.

à¤ªà¤² à¤ªà¤² à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¹à¤°à¥‡ à¤«à¥‚à¤² à¤–à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤¨ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤Ÿà¥‹ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤œà¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤—à¥€ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤­à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¯à¤¹à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾

à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤†à¤¶à¥€à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤—à¤£à¥‡à¤¶ à¤¸à¥‡,

à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤¸à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¤à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡,

à¤§à¤¨ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤²à¤•à¥à¤·à¥à¤®à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡,

à¤–à¥à¤¶à¥€ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤°à¤¬ à¤¸à¥‡,

à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¸à¥‡,

à¤¯à¤¹à¥€ à¤¦à¥à¤† à¤¹à¥‡… à¤¦à¤¿à¤² à¤¸à¥‡,

à¤‡à¤¸ à¤˜à¤° à¤•à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥,

à¤¹à¥‡à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥€ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ-à¤¦à¤¿à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤²à¥€-2020

à¤à¤• à¤¦à¥à¤† à¤®à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¹à¤® à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡

à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¥™à¥à¤¶à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡ à¤ˆà¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡

à¤¸à¤¬ à¤¹à¤¸à¤°à¤¤à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€

à¤”à¤° à¤†à¤ª à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²-à¤“-à¤œà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡à¤‚

à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¤•

This Dev Diwali, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse.

à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¤à¤¸à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¦à¥€à¤ª à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤œà¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¤ˆ à¤–à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤ƒà¤– à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¦ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤­à¥‚à¤²à¤•à¤° à¤¸à¤¬à¤•à¥‹ à¤—à¤²à¥‡ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾, à¤¸à¤¬à¤•à¥‹ à¤—à¤²à¥‡ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‡à¤µ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚!!

Dev Diwali Images

In-story image credits: Shutterstock

Dev Diwali Quotes

May the auspicious festival of lights, beautifully illuminate every corner of your life by adding sparkling moments of Love, Happiness, Success, and Joy. May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones in high spirits.

May the lamps of Dev Deepawali illuminate your life, and may Lord Shiva shower you with all that you have wished for. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and everyone at home.

Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Dev Diwali 2020!

This Dev Deepawaliâ€‹, may Lord Shiva remove all the troubles from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and all the goodness in the world.

May this Dev Diwali, come with a beautiful beginning, fresh hope, bright days and new dreams. Wishing you a Happy Dev Diwali.

Sky full of fireworks, mouth full of sweets. House full of diyas & a heart full of joy. We Wish You A Happy Dev Diwali.

Kartik Purnima, on which the Dev Diwali is celebrated, is considered as one of the auspicious days in India. The day is celebrated across many states in the country. This year it falls on November 30th. The day is also observed in full fervour in the Sikh community as well, as it is the same day when Guru Nanak Jayanti is also observed. This year there is a lunar eclipse as well on Kartik Purnima. Happy Dev Diwali 2020!

