Dhanteras 2021: Date, Muhurat, Timing, Why Do We Worship Goddess Lakshmi On Dhanteras?

Marked as one of the most auspicious Hindu religious festivals in India, Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is said to bring good luck to the devotees. The occasion also marks the beginning of Diwali which is also called the festival of lights. The festival is celebrated in the month of Kartik and it falls on the Trayodashi date (13th lunar date) of Krishna Paksha.

The festival is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm by the devotees as many steps out to go shopping to buy gold or silver ornaments, utensils, brooms among other things. This is done in preparation for goddess Lakshmi visiting and blessing their homes. Read on to know the significance, date and Muhaarat of Dhanteras 2021 along with why Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped by the devotees on this auspicious occasion.

Why do we worship Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras?

According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Lakshmi came emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on Dhantrayodashi. God of wealth Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on this auspicious occasion on Trayodashi. According to a report from Jagran TV, this year, Dhanteras will be celebrated in India on Tuesday, November 2.

According to mythology, a priest advised a poor Bhramin to offer prayers to the goddess Lakshmi. After seeking her blessings, the Brahmin was endowed with wealth and prosperity. It is also believed that the goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean while it was churned with a pot of gold and wealth.

This marked the beginning of the celebration of Dhanteras, where people light a small oil lamp known as 'Diya' outside their houses which said to ward off the god of death, Yamaraj. They also buy new ornaments, utensils, vehicles and other electronic items. In the rural areas, farmers often decorate their cattle to show respect to their course of income. Check out the Dhanteras Puja Vidhi timings across cities for Dhanteras 2021.

05:50 PM to 07:42 PM -Patna

06:47 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune

06:17 PM to 08:11 PM -Delhi

05:56 PM to 07:43 PM -Bhubaneshwar

06:25 PM to 08:18 PM -Jaipur

06:30 PM to 08:14 PM -Hyderabad

06:18 PM to 08:12 PM -Gurgaon

06:25 PM to 08:14 PM -Bhopal

06:05 PM to 07:58 PM -Lucknow

06:29 PM to 08:10 PM -Chennai

06:14 PM to 08:09 PM -Chandigarh

05:42 PM to 07:31 PM -Kolkata

06:40 PM to 08:21 PM -Bengaluru

06:45 PM to 08:34 PM -Ahmedabad

06:16 PM to 08:10 PM -Noida

Image: Shutterstock