Dhanteras Images To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Day

Diwali 2020 is just around the corner and the festive spirit has started to kick in. Dhanteras 2020 marks the beginning of the four days Diwali festival and will be celebrated on November 13. The day is also known as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti. It is considered as Goddess Lakshmi came out of Samudra Manthan on this day. Hindus worship Lord Kubera who is also known as the god of wealth.

People perform puja of Lord Kubera as there is a belief that it will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family. People also buy gold, silver, vessels and other metals as it is considered as it brings good luck in the household. People also celebrate Dhanteras by sending each other Happy Dhanteras images and wishing a Happy Dhanteras 2020. On the occasion of Dhanteras 2020, here is a look at some of the best Happy Dhanteras pictures to send to your loved ones.

Happy Dhanteras Images

Image Credits: Photo by Ravi Kant from Pexels

Image Credits: Pixabay

Image Credits: Pixabay

Also Read | Dhanteras 2020: What Is Dhanteras Also Known As? Here Are Some Quotes & Wishes

Also Read | Rujuta Diwekar Highlights Four Factors Affected By Elimination Of 'Shakkarpala' In Diwali

Happy Dhanteras Pictures

Image Credits: Pixabay

Image Credits: Pixabay

Also Read | Amanda Cerny Welcomes "New Beginnings" As She Poses For Diwali In A Traditional Attire

Also Read | When Is Diwali In 2020? All About Diwali 2020 And Its Significance

About Dhanteras 2020

The day is celebrated on the Trayodishi tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. It is also considered as the Hindus also worship Lord Yamraj, the god of death and Dhanvantari on this day. Dhanvantari is known as the god of Ayurveda. He imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda to mankind and helped in providing a healthy life. Dhanteras 2020 is also observed as the National Ayurveda Day in India.

The word Dhanteras is an amalgamation of two words Dhan means wealth and Teras means the thirteenth day of the moon cycle. People buy Gold and Silver as it is considered to protect you from anything negative and bad omen. This year the festivities of Diwali and Dhanteras are going to be a bit different because of the ongoing pandemic. People light Diyas and keep them burning all night long on the night of Dhanteras to please Goddess Lakshmi and Dhanvantari. As the day is considered auspicious, people also buy new things on the day.

Promo Image Credits: Photo by Ravi Kant from Pexels