Dhanteras Wishes In Hindi To Wish Your Loved Ones On This Special Occasion

Dhanteras wishes in Hindi: Here are some of the best Happy Dhanteras wishes 2020 for you to wish your friends, family, and colleagues on the occasion.

The celebration of Dhanteras takes place a day before Diwali. Also known as Choti Diwali or Dhana Trayodashi, it is considered the most auspicious day for investing in gold and silver. Dhanteras happens on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha when people devotees worship God Dhanvantari. During this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, different ways to meet and celebrate Dhanteras 2020 will get hampered. However, it has led to an increase in digital meet-ups and activities to rejoice. So, we have compiled some of the Dhanteras wishes in Hindi for you to greet your friends, family members, and colleagues on social media. Check them out:

रोशनी और खुशी के इस पावन पर्व पर ईश्वर आपकी सारी मनोकामनाएं, पूरी करें

घर में सुख सम्पन्नता बरसाए, खूब पटाखे चलाइये, मिठाईयां खाइए और खुशी मनाइए।

शुभ धनतेरस!

 

दीप जले तो रोशन आपका जहान हो पूरा आपका

हर एक अरमान हो मां लक्ष्मी जी की कृपा बनी रहे आप पर

इस धनतेरस पर आप बहुत धनवान हो

शुभ धनतेरस।

 

दिनों दिन बढ़ता जाए आपका कारोबार

परिवार में बना रहे स्नेह और प्यार

होती रहे सदा आप पर धन की बौछार

ऐसा हो आपका धनतेरस का त्यौहार

 

नरक चतुर्दशी का दिन है खास

 माता महालक्ष्मी को रीझा लो आज

 प्रसन्न होकर धन देंगी

 तुम्हारी इच्छाएं पूरी कर देंगी

 हैप्पी छोटी दिवाली 2020

 

नरकासुर का किया उद्धार

 तभी कहाए पालनहार

 नरक चतुर्दशी का यह त्योहार

 छुड़ाता नरक से हर बार

 हैप्पी छोटी दिवाली 2020 और धनतेरस

श्री राम जी आपके घर सुख की बरसात करें,

 दुखों का नाश करें,

 प्रेम की फुलझड़ी व अनार आपके घर को रोशन करें,

 रोशनी के दीये आपकी जिंदगी में खुशियां लाएं!!

 छोटी दीपावली और धनतेरस की बधाई।

 

असुर पराजय, देवता विजय दिवस,

लक्ष्मी वास, लक्ष्मी कृपा, जय घोष दिवस,

अमृत पायो देवता और जीवन पायो राजकुमार,

सुख-समृधि-धन-वृद्धि-देव दिवस

धनतेरस की आपको ढ़ेर सारी शुभकामनाएं

 

 

सोने का रथ, चांदी की पालकी

बैठकर जिसमें है लक्ष्मी मां है आयी

देने आपके परिवार को धनतेरस की बधाई

लक्ष्मी आएगी इतनी की सब जगह नाम होगा

दिन रात व्यापार बढ़े, इतना अधिक काम होगा

घर, परिवार, समाज में बनोगे सरताज

धनतेरस की शुभकामनाएं।

