Dhanteras Wishes In Hindi To Wish Your Loved Ones On This Special Occasion

Quick links:
The celebration of Dhanteras takes place a day before Diwali. Also known as Choti Diwali or Dhana Trayodashi, it is considered the most auspicious day for investing in gold and silver. Dhanteras happens on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha when people devotees worship God Dhanvantari. During this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, different ways to meet and celebrate Dhanteras 2020 will get hampered. However, it has led to an increase in digital meet-ups and activities to rejoice. So, we have compiled some of the Dhanteras wishes in Hindi for you to greet your friends, family members, and colleagues on social media. Check them out:
#Dhanteras— Somya Chauhan (@Somya0816) November 12, 2020
🤗Happy Dhanteras Everyone 🤗 pic.twitter.com/GaCMZIcbJM
#Wishing you and your family a very Happy #Dhanteras. - May this Dhanteras light up new dreams with fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues and different perspectives. May your life be bright and beautiful, and full of pleasant surprises and moments. #Happy Dhanteras 2020! pic.twitter.com/YR5pJI6Soj— Durgesh Yadav (@durgeshyadav397) November 12, 2020
Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day
Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan
Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri
Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020