Diwali 2020: Check Out These Diwali Wishes And Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Diwali is the festival of lights. It is not only celebrated in India but also all over the globe with much fanfare. Diwali is celebrated to honour the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile. On this auspicious day, people decorate their houses with variety of colourful diyas, they burst crackers and light sparklers, prepare lip-smacking delicacies, dress in new clothes and complete traditional rituals. All in all, it is a festival of happiness, peace and love.

Diwali also marks the victory of good over evil. This Diwali spread happiness, peace and love with these quotes and wishes to your family, friends and loved ones. Here are a few Diwali and New Year wishes and quotes that you can send to your dear ones through email, WhatsApp, gift tags, or the old-fashioned way through letters. Have a look at the list:

Diwali and Happy New Year Wishes:

Light of a lamp of love, Blast a chain of sorrow, Shoot a rocket of prosperity and give the flowerpot of happiness. Happy Deepavali.

A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, Mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and heart full of joy... Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali and a Happy New Year.

Happiness is in the Air, its Diwali everywhere, let's show some love and care, and wish everyone out there... Happy Diwali!!!

On this Auspicious Festival of Lights, May The Glow of Joy, Prosperity, & Happiness Illuminate Your DaysIn the Year Ahead. HAPPY DIWALI 2020..!!

Diyas are God’s way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away darkness…May the light of diyas spread joy to your life…Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year 2020.

2020 was tough but may this new year bring more joy and happiness. Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year 2020.

Diwali and Happy New Year Quotes:

Problems are like caves. But don't forget that we are guided by the lights of Diwali until we reach the end of the tunnel. I hope this Diwali festival will get you out of trouble and make you stronger.

Separated by distance, joined by hearts. Sending you Diwali wishes, from miles apart. Have a happy and safe Diwali!

May the fire at the wick of the candle at the festival of lights warm up the world to relieve the coldness brought by wars, disputes and disasters.

As you walk the path of life, may the lights of Diwali dance like fireflies in your dark days, so that they will help you get through till you find the sunshine.

Let’s burn all your bad times and enter the new ones.

Diwali is all about celebrating life with the people you love.

May the sweetness of sweets always stay in your life and make you sweet. Happy Diwali.

A balanced diet is a laddoo in each hand – Happy Diwali.

Image Credits: Unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The above quotes and wishes are sourced from various websites