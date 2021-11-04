Diwali Firecrackers That Trigger Nostalgia And Remind You Of The Happy Childhood Days

It is the season of lights, sweets, diyas and firecrackers. After going through a long slump of no celebrations due to the pandemic, things seem to now be bearing a semblance to normal. Diwali is being celebrated with great fervour across the country with a raging debate among citizens on the use of firecrackers, with more and more people propogating the use of green crackers.

However, there are memories attached to the old crackers that everyone has grown up bursting. Be it a sutli bomb or simple sparklers, people have been anticipating bursting this during this festival. As kids, everyone would gather at a common ground, or their aangans (frontyard) to celebrate with different and coloured crackers.

Here are some of the crackers that will trigger nostalgia and bring back the happy memories of childhood:

1. Sutli Bomb

The loudest and popular of crackers, this is the cracker that younger kids are extremely scared of. The green thread over the explosive was enough indication that everyone's Diwali around this was going to be a true 'blast'. Sutli bomb has been burst by people through ages, and it is advised to be burst under adult supervision.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

2. Chakli

The incredibly fun cracker that youngsters to adults everyone loves is - chakli. It spins so fast and spreads small but bright cinders around which add to its appeal apart from the different sizes that it comes in. At times even coloured ones can be spotted around, or some that whistle.

IMAGEl PIXABAY

3. Flower Pot

A cracker that noone can forget or miss. Firecracker enthusiasts would term this as a starter, as every Diwali celebration sees bright red flames and cinders showering out of these just about at the start of the evenings. Again, the sizes and colours and even shapes (some are vertical in its trajectory while some spread like a bouquet) of a flower pot cracker is what appeals the most to people.

4. Lakshmi Bomb

The actual firecracker that inspired the movie's name but was later changed. Lakshmi Bomb is a close competition to the Sutli Bomb, as it too, is quite loud and sometimes comes in a 'double dhamaka' form. The reason it is called this is that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi is printed on the outside of the cracker, and as kids, one would hear a lot from adults to 'only burst it when you're a grown up.'

5. Rocket

Globally, fireworks is what one calls a 'Rocket' in India. This is popular but mostly among firecracker enthusiasts. The cost of only one these can go to thousands of rupees depending on it's variety and grandeur. Rockets are exactly what Katy Perry sung about, except one won't be able to croon the same way about Rockets on Fourth of July.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH

6. Ladi

Wedding? Ladi. Birthdays? Ladi. Mundan ceremonies? Ladi. Literally any celebratory occasion calls for a Ladi to be burst at the gates of wherever it is happening at. It's the most common firecracker across the country and does not wait for Diwali to make its presence felt. Forget being on a call or talking for a minute, or two, or three (the more the time for its combustion the most expensive it is) as Ladi is here to mark its unabashed presence.

7. Phuljhadi

Commonly known as sparklers, it is figuratively the safest cracker for kids. And yet it's popularity never dimishes as it is the quintessential representation of the festival of Diwali. Used to light up all the crackers above, a Phuljhadi is for those who don't like loud crackers but wish to participate in the revelries of the festival of lights.

8. Hand-throw bomb

This one may not be as popular as the ones listed above, but does remain a niche favourite. Kids are especially fond of these as it tests one's arm strength in order to successfully burst. These can be seen being burst on the ground or even walls by kids who compete in an 'I'm stronger' competition.

9. Coloured Matches

These too come under the low noise pollution crackers. The matches are just like the regular ones, except longer, but combust in coloured flames. Among every cracker these is, this thrives only on its visual appeal. The youngest kids are also allowed to participate when it comes to lighting these up.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH

10. Snake Eggs

These are immensely popular among kids as the little black pellets elongate into 'snakes'. This is extremely fascinating to watch no matter who lights it. Snake eggs are pure nostalgia as every kid has lit this one up atleast once in life.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK