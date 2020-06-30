Doctor's Day 2020: Theme, History, Significance, Celebration And More

The coronavirus outbreak has definitely brought the importance of doctors to the forefront. Doctors always ensure that the patients recover with the virus fully, and as the number of infected people is rising daily, many doctors are working tirelessly day and night to bring these people back to health. To celebrate the importance of doctor's in our society, every year, Doctors Day is celebrated on 1st July. This Day was established to honour the contribution of doctors in an individual’s life and communities. Let’s read more about the National Doctor’s Day history, theme, significance, and celebration.

Doctor's Day 2020 theme-

In India, National Doctor’s Day is marked yearly on July 1, and each year a new theme is announced. This year, the theme will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctor's Day is celebrated by the Indian Medical Association, and for the last year, the theme for the National Doctor's Day was 'Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishments'. For the year 2020, the theme is yet to be announced.

Doctor’s Day history-

The Doctor’s Day was established by the Government of India in the year 1991. July 1 marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was not only a great physician but also the second chief minister of West Bengal. Dr BC Roy was a well-known educationist and a freedom fighter, who had merged with Mahatma Gandhi during the Civil Disobedience Movement.

Doctor’s Day Significance

The Doctor’s day significance is perceived in India as an appreciation and gratitude of the important roles and responsibilities that doctors play in our lives. This significant day also highlights and conveys awareness to the public about the important and valuable work doctors do in saving lives. The Doctor’s day is celebrated by organizing campaigns all over the country which comprises of free medical check-up camps, consultation workshops, general screening test camps set up, etc.

How to Celebrate National Doctor’s Day:

People can celebrate the Doctor’s day by showing their appreciation towards their doctors by sending them bouquets or greeting cards.

And moreover, as we cannot go out of our house due to the coronavirus, people can express their gratitude towards the doctors and appreciate them by applauding for the work they are doing for us and our safety. Also give a message to all the doctors out there helping other patients, to be safe and healthy.

If you can do this much for the doctors on this Doctor’s Day 2020, it will not only boost their morale but also let them know that people are concerned about them as well.

