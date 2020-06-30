Doctor's Day Cards To Share With Your Family Doctor To Show Appreciation

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated to recognize the contributions of doctors and medical staff in keeping the world safe. The date of National Doctor’s Day may be different from nation to nation depending on the event of commemoration used to mark the day. In some nations, the day is marked as a holiday. In India, the National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 every year. The celebration of the Doctors' Day is an attempt to focus on the value of doctors in our society. India has shown remarkable improvements in the medical field and July 1 is a day marked to pay tribute to all the doctors who have made relentless efforts towards achieving this goal against all odds. Here are some of the amazing Doctor’s Day greeting card ideas that you can give to your family doctors or physicians to show your appreciation-

In India, the National Doctors' Day is celebrated in the memory of Bidhan Chandra Roy every year on 1 July. Bidhan Chandra Roy was an MD DSc MRCP, FRCS, and was an eminent Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter, and politician. He served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until his last breath in 1962. Due to his key role in the founding of several institutions and five eminent cities, Durgapur, Kalyani, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar, and Habra, Bidhan Chandra Roy is often considered the 'Maker of Modern West Bengal'. He is one of the few people in history to have obtained F.R.C.S. and M.R.C.P. degrees simultaneously.

The Bidhan Chandra Roy National Award was instituted in 1962 in Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy's memory and has been awarded annually since 1976. The award recognizes his excellent contributions in the areas of medicine, politics, science, philosophy, literature, and arts. The Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy Memorial Library and Reading Room for Children in the Children's Book Trust, New Delhi, was also opened in 1967. Today, his private papers are part of the Archives at the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library, at Teen Murti House, Delhi.

