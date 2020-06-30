Doctor's Day Drawing To Send To One's Family Doctor On National Doctor's Day

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 each year. The day is marked to thank physicians and doctors for their dedicated duties towards patients. However, in the United States, this day is celebrated on March 30 every year. National Doctor’s Day is an occasion for people to express their gratitude towards doctors. The day is dedicated to all medical professionals who work and serve patients round the clock to save thousands of lives. The day is also celebrated to acknowledging the services of doctors and their massive contribution to medical advancement across the globe.

ALSO READ: Non Chinese TV Brands That You Can Buy And Watch Your Favourite Movies & Shows On

History of Doctor’s Day

Doctor’s Day is celebrated annually on July 1 all across India to honour the renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr. Bidhan was born on July 1, 1882, and died at the age of 80 on the same date in the year 1962. Dr. Bidhan Roy was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961. The celebration of this day is an attempt to emphasize the value of doctors in people's lives. Since the last many years, India has reportedly shown remarkable improvements in the medical field, and July 1 pays tribute to all the doctors who have made relentless efforts towards achieving this goal irrespective of the odds.

How to Celebrate National Doctor’s Day?

One could show their appreciation to doctors by sending them bouquets or greeting cards. Since it is not fine to go out of the house at this time due to the coronavirus, one can also show their appreciation by applauding the doctor from the safety of their balconies and doorways. This will not only boost the morale of the doctors but also let them know that people are thinking about them. Apart from this, people can also send messages and wishes to their respective doctors. Children can make cute and amazing doctor’s day drawings and share them on social media or send to the doctors. So, to help people out in making doctor’s day drawings, here are some fantastic and easy drawings to take inspiration from. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Non Chinese Mobile Brands: List Of Non Chinese Smartphones That You Can Buy

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: 'Door Rahiye, Surakshit Rahiye' Says Indore Airport's AI Machine To Ensure Social Distance

ALSO READ: FireStick Not Working: Possible Issues And How To Troubleshoot Them

Promo pic - Shutterstock