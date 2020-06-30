Doctor's Day GIFs To Share With People To Spread Cheer And Positivity

In the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has realised the importance of doctors more than ever before. To celebrate the spirit of doctors, July 1 is marked as National Doctor’s Day in India. As the name denotes, the day marks and honours doctors for their round the clock service. In other places, such as the US, Cuba, and Iran, the days are celebrated on different days. But the reason behind celebrating this day is to express gratitude towards the medical professionals. Keep reading to know more about this day.

National Doctor’s Day 2020: History & Significance

In India, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 annually to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was a great physician and also the second CM of West Bengal. In his memory, recently West Bengal government announced a state holiday on July 1, urging the central government to declare it a national holiday. Dr Roy was interested in learning medicine, and during his lifetime, he kept trying to submit his application at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in England even after being rejected 30 times. To honour his commitments and the work done by all the doctors, India marks the special celebration on July 1 every year.

ALSO READ: PUBG Not On List Of Banned Chinese Apps, Gamers Mock TikTok Users With Hilarious Memes

ALSO READ: Video: Dog On Treadmill For His ‘rainy Day Run’ Gives Humans Workout Goals

About Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was a highly renowned physician and a freedom fighter. Apart from this, he was also the second Chief Minister of Bengal and remained around 14 years in this post from the year 1948 until he died in the year 1962. Dr Roy is also considered as the architect of West Bengal. Reportedly, the five cities of West Bengal, namely Durgapur, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar, Kalyani and Habra, were also founded by him. In his memory, the Union Government had also instituted an award. In the year 1928, Dr Bidhaan Chandra Roy played a prominent role in the establishment of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Doctor's Day GIFs to celebrate the day and honour doctors

(All GIFs Credit: Giphy.com & Tenor)

ALSO READ: Shein Among 59 Banned Chinese Apps: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes For Fashion Lovers

ALSO READ: Video Of ‘cute’ Dog Enjoying Its Hydrotherapy Session Leaves Netizens In Awe