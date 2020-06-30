Doctor's Day Slogans To Wish And Greet Your Doctor On This Day

The National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in order to recognize the contributions made by the doctors and medical staff in keeping the world safe. In India, the National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year on July 1. The celebration of the Doctors' Day is an attempt to make people focus on the value that doctors hold in our lives and to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.

India has, in fact, shown remarkable improvements in the medical field and July 1 pays a perfect tribute to all the doctors who have made relentless efforts towards achieving this goal irrespective of the odds. Here are some of the Doctor’s Day slogans for this respectable day. Read ahead to know more-

National Doctor’s Day slogans

It is not healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution.

When there are tears, you are a shoulder. When there is pain, you are a medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope.

Happy Doctor’s Day.

Not many people have a chance to say they have as great of a doctor as I do. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and I’m so happy I’ve found a doctor like you.

I don’t think many people can say that they have the best doctor in their world. I can say that with complete confidence. Thank you!

You’re such a wonderful doctor and you always make me feel so safe. Thank you for being the best doctor for me.

Thank you for being so much more than I ever would have thought I could find in a doctor. You’re an amazing person and you’ve made such a difference in my life and I will be forever grateful to you.

Each patient carries his own doctor inside him.

The doctor sees all the weakness of mankind; the lawyer all the wickedness, the theologian all the stupidity.

