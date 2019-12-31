Dry Days In 2020: Plan Your New Year Right With This List Of Dry Days In The Coming Year

Dry days can be a big party spoiler especially when you have no knowledge about it when you plan a party. Today when we are all set to have grand celebrations for New Year's Eve, it is also important to know about the dry days in 2020. This will certainly be significant as holidays and dry days cannot be clashing or else it is in vain to plan a party. Dry days in India in the coming year are basically declared on the occasions of Government holidays or important events. There are dry days declared even in a particular state too. This would be according to the State's council and legislature.

What is a dry day?

A dry day is a particular day when the sale of alcohol is banned by the Government. This includes all the clubs and fine dining restaurants too. There are two kinds of dry days that are National dry day and State level dry day.

List of dry days in 2020

January 2020

Wednesday, January 15, 2020: Makar Sankranti

Sunday, January 26, 2020: Republic Day

February 2020

Friday, February 21, 2020: Maha Shivratri

March 2020

Tuesday, March 10, 2020: Holi

April 2020

Thursday, April 2, 2020: Ram Navmi

Monday, April 6, 2020: Mahavir Jayanti

Friday, April 10, 2020: Good Friday

May 2020

Friday, May 1, 2020: Maharashtra Day/Labour Day

Thursday, May 7, 2020: Buddha Purnima

Sunday, May 24, 2020: Eid Al-Fitr

June 2020

Tuesday, June 2, 2020: Foundation Day (Only Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

July 2020

Friday, July 31, 2020: Bakri Eid

August 2020

Tuesday, August 11, 2020: Janmashtami

Saturday, August 15, 2020: Independence Day

Saturday, August 22, 2020: Ganesh Chaturthi

Sunday, August 30, 2020: Muharram

October 2020

Friday, October 2, 2020: Gandhi Jayanti

Sunday, October 25, 2020: Dussehra

Friday, October 30: Eid e-Milad

November 2020

Monday, November 30, 2020: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2020

Friday, December 25, 2020: Christmas

Some basic information about alcohol consumption in India

The legal age to consume alcohol in India can vary according to the state you live in. It is different for several different Indian states.

There are several states in India where the consumption of alcohol is banned. This includes Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, and Manipur.

