Dry Days In 2020: Plan Your New Year Right With This List Of Dry Days In The Coming Year

Dry days can be a big party spoiler especially when you have no knowledge about it when you plan a party. Today when we are all set to have grand celebrations for New Year's Eve, it is also important to know about the dry days in 2020. This will certainly be significant as holidays and dry days cannot be clashing or else it is in vain to plan a party. Dry days in India in the coming year are basically declared on the occasions of Government holidays or important events. There are dry days declared even in a particular state too. This would be according to the State's council and legislature.
What is a dry day?
A dry day is a particular day when the sale of alcohol is banned by the Government. This includes all the clubs and fine dining restaurants too. There are two kinds of dry days that are National dry day and State level dry day.
List of dry days in 2020
January 2020
- Wednesday, January 15, 2020: Makar Sankranti
- Sunday, January 26, 2020: Republic Day
February 2020
- Friday, February 21, 2020: Maha Shivratri
Also Read| Baby Yoda drinking alcohol? Twitter mocks Star Wars fan for absurd tattoo
March 2020
- Tuesday, March 10, 2020: Holi
April 2020
- Thursday, April 2, 2020: Ram Navmi
- Monday, April 6, 2020: Mahavir Jayanti
- Friday, April 10, 2020: Good Friday
May 2020
- Friday, May 1, 2020: Maharashtra Day/Labour Day
- Thursday, May 7, 2020: Buddha Purnima
- Sunday, May 24, 2020: Eid Al-Fitr
June 2020
- Tuesday, June 2, 2020: Foundation Day (Only Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)
July 2020
- Friday, July 31, 2020: Bakri Eid
August 2020
- Tuesday, August 11, 2020: Janmashtami
- Saturday, August 15, 2020: Independence Day
- Saturday, August 22, 2020: Ganesh Chaturthi
- Sunday, August 30, 2020: Muharram
Also Read| Virgin Mojito: Different kinds of this non-alcoholic drink and easy recipes to try
October 2020
- Friday, October 2, 2020: Gandhi Jayanti
- Sunday, October 25, 2020: Dussehra
- Friday, October 30: Eid e-Milad
November 2020
- Monday, November 30, 2020: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 2020
- Friday, December 25, 2020: Christmas
Also Read| Lok Sabha polls: 'Dry Days' announced for 48 hours in Delhi
Some basic information about alcohol consumption in India
- The legal age to consume alcohol in India can vary according to the state you live in. It is different for several different Indian states.
- There are several states in India where the consumption of alcohol is banned. This includes Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, and Manipur.
Also Read| Alcohol desserts that you can substitute for a drink this weekend