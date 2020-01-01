Dry Days In April 2020 Listed Down To Help You Plan Parties Better

One of the most exciting things about a New Year is the new calendar. There is always some anticipation around how the holidays for the year have lined up. People even want to know whether it falls on a Sunday and ruins a potential holiday or not. Thus, for most people, skimming through the calendar at the beginning of the year is a ritual.

There will be a few instances where you will not have access to alcohol. This happens when it is a dry day and the shops around the city are shut. This mostly happens on the birth anniversaries of significant people. This might affect you if you end up planning a party and are greeted with the bad news that there is no alcohol available anywhere. Here is a look at the dry days that fall in February 2020 which will help you plan your party better around this time.

Dry days in April 2020

Rama Navami- April 2 (Thursday)

Rama Navami is considered one of the most auspicious days of the country. The followers of Hinduism believe that Lord Rama was born on this day in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Lord Rama is the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama is one of the most significant figures of Hindu mythology. A huge number of people worship Lord Rama and hence the day is sacred in many ways. Alcohol sale is prohibited on this day.

Mahavir Jayanti- April 6 (Monday)

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. Lord Mahavir is followed by the Jains of the country. Lord Mahavir was the founder of Jainism. He preached spiritual freedom and virtue. The sale of liquor on this day is prohibited.

Read | Cold, Dry Weather At Most Places In UP

Read | Cold, Dry Weather Persists In UP, Rain Likely On New Year's Eve

Good Friday- April 10 (Friday)

Good Friday is observed by Christians around the world. Good Friday is the Friday the comes right before Easter. It was when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. The day is of utmost importance to the people following Christianity. Alcohol is not sold on this significant day.

Read | Dry Days In Maharashtra In 2020: Check The Complete List Here

Read | Gujarat: Four Dead, 1 Injured As Car Falls Into Dry Canal