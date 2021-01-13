Dry Days In April - A Detailed List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions

Metropolitan lives are very hectic and stressful. People de-stress during the weekend with their friends and colleagues by partying and chilling out. A major part of this chilling process involves the consumption of alcohol. April marks the beginning of the hot summers in the Indian subcontinent. Hence, for many, it is the perfect time to consume alcohol and chill during the hot summer days. Dry days can be a huge spoilsport in such situations.

Is today a dry day? This is often on the minds of most individuals. If you are concerned about dry days in April, keep a tab on dry days in April beforehand. This will enable you to make plans accordingly.

What is a dry day? Why is it called so?

A dry day is a day in the year when alcohol sales are prohibited. This means that on the next dry day in April, you will not be able to consume alcohol at any hotels, restaurants, and clubs. April dry days list includes days like state or Government level holidays and so on.

List of dry days in April 2021

Is today a dry day in April? Read the comprehensive list to know about the April dry days list.

Date Day Festival April 2, 2021 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2021 Wednesday Ambedkar Jayanti April 21, 2021 Wednesday Ram Navami April 25, 2021 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti

