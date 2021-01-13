Last Updated:

Dry Days In April - A Detailed List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions

Dry days in April 2021 are those days when alcohol is not available for consumption. Read on to know about the list of dry days in the month of April in 2021.

dry days in april

Metropolitan lives are very hectic and stressful. People de-stress during the weekend with their friends and colleagues by partying and chilling out. A major part of this chilling process involves the consumption of alcohol. April marks the beginning of the hot summers in the Indian subcontinent. Hence, for many, it is the perfect time to consume alcohol and chill during the hot summer days. Dry days can be a huge spoilsport in such situations. 

Is today a dry day? This is often on the minds of most individuals. If you are concerned about dry days in April, keep a tab on dry days in April beforehand. This will enable you to make plans accordingly. 

What is a dry day? Why is it called so?

A dry day is a day in the year when alcohol sales are prohibited. This means that on the next dry day in April, you will not be able to consume alcohol at any hotels, restaurants, and clubs. April dry days list includes days like state or Government level holidays and so on. 

List of dry days in April 2021

Is today a dry day in April? Read the comprehensive list to know about the April dry days list. 

Date Day Festival

April 2, 2021

Friday

Good Friday

April 14, 2021

Wednesday

Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, 2021

Wednesday

Ram Navami

April 25, 2021

Sunday

Mahavir Jayanti

Basic information about consuming alcohol

  • The legal age for alcohol consumption is different in different states in India. it is 25 years in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Meghalaya. It is 21 years in Maharashtra. 
  • In states like Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Pondicherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the legal drinking age is eighteen years. 
  • Manipur, Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep are some of the states in India where consuming alcohol is deemed illegal.
  • In India, it is a serious and criminal offense to drink and drive under the influence of alcohol.
  • You must always carry a valid ID proof if you visit any place where alcohol will be served and consumed. 
  • Home delivery of alcohol is illegal in Delhi.
  • In some tourist areas, there are special laws regarding the sale of alcohol on the beaches and the houseboats. 
  • The minimum age at which one can purchase alcohol is 18 years and the minimum age for alcohol consumption is 21 years.

 

