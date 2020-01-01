Dry Days In August 2020 Can Still Be Used Up To Its Most, Read How

Every year the government plans dry days which are minimum for four days in a month and the list of Dry days in August 2020 would be similar.

Dry Days in August 2020 can be a last-minute party destroyer and we would not want you to tone down your party mood from the year-end to throughout the year. Take this mood and spirit throughout the year as the next year will be how you start it. But if there comes a dry day then be prepared.

The worst part about Dry days in August 2020 are that they can coincidently occur on a weekend when your party mood is all set, but you find out that it is a dry day! Planning and stocking up the alcohol for your further needs is suggested. For this, we bring you a list of dry days around which you can plan your celebrations, parties or meetups. However, it is suggested to find the designated driver for your party after the alcohol intake. Drive Safe!

Here is a list of Dry Days in August 2020:

Dry days in August 2020 will be observed on August 11 Tuesday on the eve of Janmashtami

Dry days in August 2020 will be observed on August 15 Saturday on the eve of Independence Day

Dry days in August 2020 will be observed on August 22 Saturday on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

Dry days in August 2020 will be observed on August 29 Saturday on the eve of Muharram

For the people who do not understand what the term 'dry day’ mean, it is the days when there is a complete ban for a day or two on the selling of alcohol. It can be applied by the state and the central government on the country or particular states. Dry days are generally declared ahead of elections or on days when there are religious festivities, it can also be observed on the day of national importance. It can extend up to four or more days as Dry days in August 2020.

