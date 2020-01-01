Dry Days In December 2020: List Of No Alcohol Days For The Month Of February

One of the most exciting things about a New Year is the new calendar. There is always some anticipation around how the holidays for the year have lined up. If it falls on a Sunday and ruins a potential holiday or not. For most people, skimming through the calendar at the beginning of the year is a ritual.

There will be a few instances where you will not have access to alcohol. This happens when it is a dry day and the shops around the city are shut. This mostly happens on the birth anniversaries of significant people. This might affect you if you end up planning a party and are greeted with the bad news that there is no alcohol available anywhere. Here is a look at the dry days that fall in February 2020 which will help you plan your party better around this time.

Dry days in February 2020

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti- February 18 (Tuesday)

Swami Dayananda Saraswati was a man of great importance to the country. He is renowned for the work he has done for society. He was also the founder of Arya Samaj which has schools and colleges running under it even today. He believed in the Vedanta and preached them to the around. As a token of respect, alcohol is not sold on his birthday which is popularly known as Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti- February 19 (Wednesday)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is one of the most respected and admired Maratha emperor. He was a prominent warrior and the favourite of the people. He was known for his courage, bravery and skills. His birthday is celebrated as Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. On this day, selling alcohol is prohibited and the liquor shops are shut throughout the day.

Maha Shivaratri- February 21 (Friday)

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival which is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva is considered the most powerful god of all times. Most people who follow Lord Shiva observe fasts on this auspicious day. The day is considered auspicious and hence the sale of alcohol on this day is prohibited.

