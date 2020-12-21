Dry Days In February 2021: Check Out List Of No Alcohol Days In February 2021

2020 has been a tough year for everyone due to the pandemic. After the lockdown, as this year has come to an end, the nation has been gradually opening up public places by following the guidelines strictly. However, many places including restaurants, cafes and much more remain shut.

People are looking forward to making it the most in 2021. All want to get back to social life. There are many days in 2021, where you wouldn’t have to worry about your party plans. However, there are also a few days in 2021 that can be a spoiler to your party plans. Here’s a note of the dry days in February 2021 on which you would not be able to buy alcohol.

What is a Dry Day?

A dry day is a day on which the government restricts the sale of alcohol. This day includes a prohibition on the sale of alcohol everywhere that includes liquor shops, restaurants, cafes and many more places where alcohol is served. This day is observed for various reasons such as elections, national holidays, or a festival. Have a look at the February dry days list below.

Dry days in February 2021

February 19, Friday is observed as a dry day on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

The next dry day in February is on February 27, Saturday that is observed as Guru Ravidas Jayanti (dry day in Delhi only)

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol’s demand and sales rise with time. Hence, there are various laws regarding alcohol that varies from state to state.

There is a compulsory requirement for a license to sell alcohol. It is needed for liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels, and restaurants and all other places that sell it. Otherwise, selling is illegal and prohibited.

Basic information about alcohol consumption

The legal age of drinking alcohol in India varies in different states, some states allow consumption of alcohol at the age of 18, whereas some allow at 25. One can purchase at 18, but not consume before 21 in some states.

Places such as Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram and more have a total ban on selling or purchasing of alcohol without a special permit.

Drinking and driving are strictly prohibited globally, it is a criminal offence.

One must always carry ID proof at a place that serves alcohol.

