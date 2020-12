Dry Days In Haryana: List Of All The Non-alcohol Days In Haryana In 2021

As the year 2020 is about to end, a lot of people have already started making plans for the coming year. Haryana is known as a party hub. However, there are 'dry days' where the sale of alcohol is prohibited. Here is a list of dry days in Haryana 2021. Read on and plan your year accordingly.

What is a dry day and why is it declared so?

A 'dry day' is a day where the government prohibits the sale of alcohol. This means that all the clubs and restaurants where alcohol is served are not allowed to do so on that particular day. A 'dry day' can be declared for various reasons like a government holiday or state-level holiday. It can also be due to elections or a festival.

Complete list of Haryana dry days list in 2021

3 Dary days in January 2021

14 January, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day

30 January, Saturday: Martyrs’ Day

2 Dry days in February 2021

19 February, Friday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

3 Dry days in March 2021

8 March, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

11 March, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

29 March, Monday: Holi

4 Dry days in April 2021

2 April, Friday: Good Friday

14 April, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

21 April, Wednesday: Ram Navami

25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

3 Dry days in May 2021

1 May, Saturday: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)

12 May, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr

13 May, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr

No Dry days in June 2021

2 Dry days in July 2021

20 July, Tuesday: Ashadi Ekadashi (Maharashtra)

24 July, Saturday: Guru Purnima (Delhi, Maharashtra)

3 Dry days in August 2021

10 August, Tuesday: Muharram

15 August, Sunday: Independence Day

30 August, Monday: Janmashtami

2 Dry days in September 2021

10 September, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

19 September, Sunday: Anant Chaturdashi (Maharashtra)

5 Dry days in October 2021

2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

8 October, Friday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

15 October, Friday: Dussehra

18 October, Monday: Eid-e-Milad

20 October, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

4 Dry days in November 2021

4 November, Thursday: Diwali

14 November, Sunday: Kartiki Ekadashi

19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

24 November, Wednesday: Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)

1 Dry day in December 2021

25 December, Saturday: Christmas

Image courtesy- routte64_restobar Instagram