Dry Days In Hyderabad 2021: List Of All The Government-approved Dry Days In The City

The year 2021 will be overseeing a number of dry days that will befall as the months go by. Here is a list of dry days that one may come across in Hyderabad. As the world heals from the pandemic, liquor shops have been opened up. However, all required measures have been followed at all shops to maintain utmost safety of customers and sellers. Thus, here is a look at all the dry days that will come around in 2021 for Hyderabad.

List of Dry Days in Hyderabad

January

The month of January will see close to three 'dry days'. The first will be coming on January 14, Thursday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Later, the second 'dry day' will be on January 26, Tuesday on Republic Day. The final 'dry day' will come on January 30, Saturday on Martyrs' Day.

March

March too will see a total of three 'dry days'. The first 'dry day' will come on March 8, Monday for Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. The next 'dry day' will be on March 11, Thursday for Maha Shivratri. The final 'dry da'y for March comes on March 29, Monday which is Holi.

April

The month of April will see a total of 4 dry days starting from April 2, Friday which is Good Friday. The next dry day will be on April 14, Wednesday for Ambedkar Jayanti. April 21, Wednesday will see another dry day for Ram Navami. The last dry day in April comes on April 25, Sunday on Mahavir Jayanti.

May

May will see a total of 2 dry days that will come along. The first will be on May 12, Wednesday for Eid Ul-Fitr. The second dry day too will be for the same occasion on May 13, Thursday.

August

The month of August will witness 3 dry days starting from August 10, Tuesday with Muharram. Later on Independence day, August 15, Sunday will be a dry day as well. August 30 will also be a dry day on the occasion of Janmashtami.

September

September will see just one dry day. The dry day will fall on September 10, Friday. This dry day will be observed on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

October

The first Dry day in October falls on October 2, Saturday Gandhi Jayanti. The next dry day will be on, October 15, Friday for Dussehra. The next dry day will come on October 18, Monday which is Eiid-e-Milad. The final dry day of October will be on October 20, Wednesday on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

November

November dry days will begin from November 4, Thursday with Diwali. The next will come on November 14, Sunday with Kartiki Ekadashi. The final dry day for November falls on November 19, Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

December

December will have just one dry day. The dry day will fall on December 25, Saturday. The Saturday dry day will be observed due to the occasion of Christmas.

What is a dry day and why is it declared so?

A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year when the sales of alcohol are banned. This includes every club and restaurants where alcohol is served in the city. These days can be any Government holiday or state-level holidays due to elections, etc.