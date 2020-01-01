Dry Days In June 2020 That You Should Know To Avoid Last-minute Stress

New Year vibes can be sensed in the surrounding, be it at your office, with family or friends. New year is to enjoy the time, leave all the stress behind. With 2020, it is more special as it is also the start of a new decade. However, like every year the 2020 list of dry days is out.

A dry day is a specific day in a calendar year on which sale of liquor are closed and the shops are supposed to remain shut. Majority of states in India remark these days on a national holiday or big festival, in order to respect the patriotic and religious sentiments of the people. Besides them, it is also observed during elections as a precaution against influencing the voters. Making a drinking plan and realising it is a dry day would be a let-down. To avoid this, read to know dry days in the month of June.

Dry Day in June 2020

June 2 – Tuesday

The day is on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. It is celebrated on the formation of Telangana State on June 2 every year, since 2014. The state sponsors events and celebrations spanning four days.

Liquor laws in India

Alcohol is something whose demand and the sale does not fall but can rise only with time. There are various laws regarding liquor in India and there is no uniformity.

The subject of alcohol is included in the state list under the seventh schedule of the constitution of India. Thus, the law which governs the sale and consumption of alcohol varies from state to state.

License is needed to sell the alcohol and in some particular states, so are the consumers. Usually liquor stores, pubs, clubs, discos, bars, hotels and restaurants are licensed to sell alcohol.

In addition to this, beaches and houseboats may hate the license to sell alcohol to tourists. The sellers are required to hold a license to sell alcohol, otherwise, the selling of alcohol is illegal and prohibited.

