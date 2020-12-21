Dry Days In Karnataka 2021: Check Out The List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

The year 2020 has been hard for everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic. People are looking forward to 2021. After the lockdown, as this year has come to an end, the nation has been gradually opening up with strict guidelines in place. However, many places including restaurants, cafes and much more remain shut.

People are looking forward to making the most in 2021. Everybody wants to catch up with their loved ones and get back to social life. There are many days in 2021, where you wouldn’t have to worry about partying. But, there are also a few days in 2021 that can be a spoiler to your party plans. If your favourite way to party is to grab a drink, the following is a list of days in which you would not be able to do so. It’s going to be a Dry Day.

What is a Dry Day?

A dry day is a day during which the government prohibits the sale of alcohol. This includes all the party places such as cafes and restaurants where alcohol is served. It is observed for various reasons such as a government holidays, elections, or a festival. So, here’s a list of dry days in Karnataka in 2021 according to the state website which can help you plan your party thoughtfully.

Dry days in Karnataka

January 2021

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 26: Republic Day

January 30: Martyrs’ Day

February 2021

There is no Karnataka dry day in February 2021

March 2021

March 11: Maha Shivratri

March 29: Holi

April 2021

April 2: Good Friday

April 13: Ugadi

April 14: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

May 2021

May 1: May Day

May 13: Eid-ul-Fitr

May 14: Basava Jayanti

June 2021

There is no Karnataka dry day in June 2021

July 2021

July 21: Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

August 2021

August 15: Independence Day

August 19: Muharram

September 2021

September 10: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2021

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 6: Mahalaya Amavasye

October 14: Maha Navami

October 15: Vijaya Dashami

October 19: Eid-e-Milad

October 20: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

November 2021

November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi

November 5: Balipadyami, Deepavali

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

December 2021

December 25: Christmas

