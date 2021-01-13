Dry Days In May 2021 - List Of Days Along With The Occasions

Many people keep track of dry days in a particular year. This is mainly because dry days can be a huge spoiler for parties. Is today a dry day? This is an often asked question. Consuming alcohol is a way of chilling for most metropolitan citizens. Their hectic lifestyles cause a lot of stress for them during the weekdays. Hence, many resort to consuming alcohol to unwind. Take a look at the list of dry days in May.

Dry days in May can be a huge spoilsport for most party-goers. Hence, it is advisable that you must keep a track of the dry days in May beforehand. This will enable you to know about the next dry day in May and then plan your party with friends and colleagues accordingly.

What is a dry day and why is it called so?

A dry day is an important day in the year when alcohol sales are banned or prohibited in India. This means that on the next dry day in May, alcohol will not be served by any club, restaurant, or hotel. May dry days list consist of state and Government level holidays and so on.

List of dry days in May 2021

Is today a dry day? Read this comprehensive list to know about the May dry days list in 2021 so that you can plan the parties accordingly.

Date Day Festival May 1, 2021 Saturday Maharashtra Day May 12, 2021 Wednesday Eid Ul Fitr (begins) May 13, 2021 Thursday Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

Maharashtra Day is a dry day only in the state of Maharashtra and not in the other parts of the country.

