Dry Days In May 2021 - List Of Days Along With The Occasions

Dry days in May 2021 consist of those days when alcohol is not served throughout the day. Check out the complete list of dry days in the month of May in 2021.

Many people keep track of dry days in a particular year. This is mainly because dry days can be a huge spoiler for parties. Is today a dry day? This is an often asked question. Consuming alcohol is a way of chilling for most metropolitan citizens. Their hectic lifestyles cause a lot of stress for them during the weekdays. Hence, many resort to consuming alcohol to unwind. Take a look at the list of dry days in May.

Dry days in May can be a huge spoilsport for most party-goers. Hence, it is advisable that you must keep a track of the dry days in May beforehand. This will enable you to know about the next dry day in May and then plan your party with friends and colleagues accordingly. 

What is a dry day and why is it called so?

A dry day is an important day in the year when alcohol sales are banned or prohibited in India. This means that on the next dry day in May, alcohol will not be served by any club, restaurant, or hotel. May dry days list consist of state and Government level holidays and so on. 

List of dry days in May 2021

Is today a dry day? Read this comprehensive list to know about the May dry days list in 2021 so that you can plan the parties accordingly.

Date Day Festival

May 1, 2021

Saturday

Maharashtra Day

May 12, 2021

Wednesday

Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13, 2021

Thursday

Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

Maharashtra Day is a dry day only in the state of Maharashtra and not in the other parts of the country. 

Basic information about consuming alcohol

  • The legal age of consuming alcohol in Maharashtra is 21 years for beer and wine. For consuming other alcoholic drinks, the legal age is however 25 years.
  • For drinking alcohol in Maharastra, one needs to have a liquor permit that is only issued by the Excise Department. Restaurants and hotels have the authority to issue permits for different kinds of alcohol and liquor at different charges. 
  • Drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol is a criminal offense in the state of Maharashtra.
  • An individual must carry a valid ID proof when going to a place where alcohol is served and consumed. This is very vital and one must keep this in mind.
