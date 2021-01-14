Dry Days In November: Which Days Will Be No-alcohol Days In India?

For many people, parties or the entire process of unwinding is not complete without a dash of alcohol. Since many people lead a fast-paced life with multiple challenges, alcohol often offers them some time to relax.

Also read: Dry Days In January 2021: A List Of Dry Days And The Occasions On Which They Fall

But, alcohol is not available in India throughout the year. There are days when alcohol selling is prohibited in many metro cities in India. Well, the main thing you need to know is today, a dry day?

Also read: Dry Days In Chennai 2021: Full List Of No-alcohol Days In The City

During dry days, you will not be able to find any alcohol from any shop. A dry day is enough of a mood spoiler and you may not be able to enjoy the best party or host your guests as per your plan if you do not have a knowledge of the dry days before planning a party.

Here are all the details about dry days in November for you-

What is a dry day?

Dry days are specific days when there is no alcohol available throughout India. The Indian government has a list of dry days, usually observed on auspicious days or festive days, or during days of national importance. Additionally, some states also have their exclusive dry days.

Also read: Dry Days In Gurugram: A List Of All The Dry Days In Gurugram In 2021

List of dry days in November 2021

Here is the November dry days list, which contains all the details of the dry days observed during November 2021.

Date Day Festival November 4 Thursday Diwali November 14 Sunday Kartiki Ekadashi November 19 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti November 24 Wednesday Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (Delhi, Punjab)

As you can see, the November dry day list has only four days. During these days you cannot buy alcohol.

Also read: Dry Days In 2021: Here's A Complete List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions

Some basic rules related to alcohol consumption in India

● India has some “Dry states'' which have banned alcohol consumption. The dry states are Bihar, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland.

● In Maharashtra, the legal age for drinking beer is 21 years. For other alcoholic drinks, the legal age is 25 years.

● In states and union territories like Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Andaman Nicobar islands, the legal age of consuming alcohol is 18 years.

● States like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu have made 21 years as the legal age for consuming alcohol.

● In states like Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Meghalaya, Punjab, the legal age for drinking alcohol is 25 years.