Last Updated:

Dry Days In October 2021: What You Need To Know About The No-alcohol Days?

Dry days in India are specific days when alcohol selling is prohibited in the country. Read this article to know about the dry days in October 2021.

Written By
Arpa C
dry days in october

You may have planned to unwind with a glass of your favorite alcohol after a long and hectic week. But, your plan may come to a halt if it falls accidentally during one of the dry days in October.  On dry days, you will not be able to find alcohol anywhere. It is better to ask the question, is today a dry day before planning a party or a good weekend. In this article, you will find all the details about the October dry days list.

Also read: Dry Days In Gurugram: A List Of All The Dry Days In Gurugram In 2021

Also read: Dry Days In January 2021: A List Of Dry Days And The Occasions On Which They Fall

What are dry days in October?

Dry days are specified dates when all the off-shops and liquor shops remain closed and can't sell retail alcohol. Similarly, the places which serve alcohol, like pubs, bars, nightclubs, or restaurants with their exclusive bars, also do not have to serve alcohol to their patrons during such dry days.

Also read: Dry Days In Gurugram: A List Of All The Dry Days In Gurugram In 2021

The government of India each year releases a list of all the dry days. Some states can also have additional dry days besides these nationally declared no-alcohol days. In general, dry days in October are often a national or state level holiday.

You can find about the next dry day in October from the list.

List of dry days in October 2021

Wondering if today is a dry day? Below is the October dry days list that may help you plan your month better and make plans accordingly. Take a look -

Also read: Dry Days In 2021: Here's A Complete List Of Dry Days Along With The Occasions

Date Day Festival

October 2, 2021

Saturday

Gandhi Jayanti

October 8, 2021

Friday

Prohibition Week(Maharashtra)

October 15, 2021

Friday

Dussehra

October 18, 2021

 Monday

Eid-e-Milad

October 20, 2021

 Wednesday

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

 Some basic information about alcohol consumption

  • In India, the legal age of drinking alcohol differs in different states. States like Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Ladakh, Rajasthan. Sikkim, Puducherry have a legal drinking age of 18 years.
  • One needs to be at least 25 years old in states like Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya.
  • One must carry a legal ID proof while visiting places that serve alcohol.
  • Driving under influence is a serious offense in India.
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND