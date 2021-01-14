Dry Days In October 2021: What You Need To Know About The No-alcohol Days?

You may have planned to unwind with a glass of your favorite alcohol after a long and hectic week. But, your plan may come to a halt if it falls accidentally during one of the dry days in October. On dry days, you will not be able to find alcohol anywhere. It is better to ask the question, is today a dry day before planning a party or a good weekend. In this article, you will find all the details about the October dry days list.

What are dry days in October?

Dry days are specified dates when all the off-shops and liquor shops remain closed and can't sell retail alcohol. Similarly, the places which serve alcohol, like pubs, bars, nightclubs, or restaurants with their exclusive bars, also do not have to serve alcohol to their patrons during such dry days.

The government of India each year releases a list of all the dry days. Some states can also have additional dry days besides these nationally declared no-alcohol days. In general, dry days in October are often a national or state level holiday.

You can find about the next dry day in October from the list.

List of dry days in October 2021

Wondering if today is a dry day? Below is the October dry days list that may help you plan your month better and make plans accordingly. Take a look -

Date Day Festival October 2, 2021 Saturday Gandhi Jayanti October 8, 2021 Friday Prohibition Week(Maharashtra) October 15, 2021 Friday Dussehra October 18, 2021 Monday Eid-e-Milad October 20, 2021 Wednesday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

