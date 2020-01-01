Dry Days In Pune 2020: A List Of Government-approved Dry Days In The City

It is a common conception in India that drinking alcohol is a great way to celebrate any occasion. Dry Days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited to maintain the sanctity of that particular day. However, dry days can be real hindrances in party plans. Take a look at the list of potential dry days marked out in Maharashtra for 2020.

January 15, Wednesday: Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is one of the few ancient Indian festivals that has been observed for ages according to solar cycles, while most Hindu festivals are celebrated by the lunar cycle of the Hindu calendar.

January 26, Sunday: Republic Day

Republic Day marks the birth of India's constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act.

January 30, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948 in the compound of Gandhi Smriti, a mansion in New Delhi. To mark the death of India's beloved leader and advocate of non-violence, January 30 is marked as a Dry Day.

February 18, Tuesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Dayanand Saraswati was a philosopher, social leader and the founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement of the Vedic dharma. Swami Dayananda Saraswati was born on February 12, 1824.

February 21, Friday: Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, which marks the day of the consummation of Shiva's marriage with Goddess Parvathy.

March 10, Tuesday: Holi

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, which is celebrated by Indians with unmatched exuberance

April 2, Thursday: Rama Navami

Rama Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama

April 6, Monday Mahavir: Jayanti

Popularly known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important religious festivals for Jains. It celebrates the birth of Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara

May 1, Friday: May-day

May Day is a traditional spring holiday celebrated in many cultures.

May 24, Sunday: Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is also called the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

August 11, Tuesday: Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

August 15, Saturday: Independence Day

Independence Day is annually celebrated on 15 August, as a national holiday in India commemorating the nation's independence from the United Kingdom,

August 22, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat.

August 29, Saturday: Muharram

Muḥarram is the first month of the Islamic calendar.

October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti

The Birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

October 24, Friday: Dussehra

Dussehra or Dashain is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year.

November 13, Friday: Diwali

Return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya.

November 30, Monday: Kartika Purnima

Kartika Purnima is celebrated on the Purnima (full moon) day or the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik.

December 2020, No Dry Day