Dry Days In September: Which Days Will Be No-Alcohol Days In September 2021?

Alcohol has become quite regular during social gatherings and parties. Parties are often incomplete in metropolitan cities without alcohol. Since people in such towns live with a lot of stress, they prefer to unwind and relax with alcohol. Some people are also fond of alcohol and they love to indulge in occasional alcohol consumption. But, you need to check one thing- is today a dry day? Well, a dry day when no alcohol is available can be a big problem. Dry days in September can spoil the mood of the party.

What is a dry day?

Often you hear people questioning, Is today a dry day? But what is a dry day? A dry day is a particular day when alcohol sales are banned in a city or a state or the whole country. It means the restaurants and clubs also cannot serve alcohol on these days.

These days usually are auspicious days or state or national holidays or days with national elections or other days.

Dry days in September

The government often publishes a list with month-wise dry days in a year. Are you interested to know the dry days in September? Then here are the details of the September dry days list for 2021-

These are the only dry days in September this year. Here is a September dry days list for your reference-

Date Day Festival September 10. 2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi September 19, 2021 Sunday Anant Chaturthi

Hence, you can refer to this list to know about the next dry in September.

Dry days can vary in different states. But, in general, these two days will be the only dry days in September 2021. On these days, you will not be able to buy liquor from shops and retail stores. On the other hand, pubs, bars, night clubs, and even restaurants will not serve alcohol these days.

Necessary information related to alcohol consumption

● In India, the legal age for alcohol consumption is 21 years.

● Driving under the influence of alcohol is a punishable offense and strictly prohibited.

● One should carry a valid ID proof while visiting pubs, bars, liquor shops, and restaurants that serve alcohol.

● Alcohol consumption is illegal in Bihar, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands.