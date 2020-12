Dry Days In Tamil Nadu 2021: Have A Look At No-alcohol Days' List For The Upcoming Year

Every year, different states of the country release a set of holiday lists for several occasions. As the year 2021 is about to begin, the state of Tamil Nadu has released their list of 'dry days' that have to be strictly followed all over the state. Days in which alcohol is prohibited from sale is termed as 'dry day'. The list, however, varies from state to state. So, to know about the next 'dry day' in Tamil Nadu, have a look at the list of 'dry days' in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming year 2021.

Dry Days in Tamil Nadu 2021:

January

January 15, Friday: Makar Sankranti

January 26, Tuesday: Republic Day

January 30, Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary



February

February 18, Thursday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

February 21, Sunday: Maha Shivaratri

March

March 10, Wednesday: Holi

April

April 2, Friday: Rama Navami

April 6, Tuesday Mahavir: Jayanti

May

May 1, Saturday: May-day

May 24, Monday: Eid al-Fitr



July

July 30, Friday: Eid al-Adha

August

August 11, Wednesday: Janmashtami

August 15, Sunday: Independence Day

August 22, Sunday: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 29, Sunday: Muharram

October

October 2, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 24, Sunday: Dussehra

November

November 13, Saturday: Diwali

November 30, Tuesday: Kartika Purnima

December

December 2021: No Dry Days

Also, take a look at all the upcoming public holidays' list of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming year 2021.

1 January, Friday: New Year's Day

14 January Thursday: Pongal

15 January Friday: Thiruvalluvar Day

16 January Saturday: Uzhavar Thirunal

26 January Tuesday: Republic Day

2 April Friday: Good Friday

13 April Tuesday: Telugu New Year

14 April Wednesday: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

14 April Wednesday: Tamil New Year

25 April Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

1 May Saturday: May Day

14 May Friday: Idul Fitr

21 July Wednesday: Bakrid / Eid al Adha

15 August Sunday: Independence Day

20 August Friday: Muharram

30 August Monday: Janmashtami

10 September Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

2 October Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

14 October Thursday: Maha Navami

15 October Friday: Vijaya Dashami

19 October Tuesday: Eid e Milad

4 November Thursday: Diwali

25 December Saturday: Christmas Day

