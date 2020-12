Dry Days In West Bengal 2021: Check Out Details Of Dry Days In The State

From celebrating special days in life to just chilling with friends on weekend, one can plan their parties at any time of the year. If one’s planning to have a party in the state of West Bengal includes alcohol, then they need to have a look at the dry days in West Bengal for the upcoming year. Let’s take a look at West Bengal dry days list to avoid any further confusion while planning for parties.

Dry Days in West Bengal 2021:

January-

January 14, Thursday: Makar Sankranti

January 26, Tuesday: Republic Day

January 30, Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, aka Shaheed Diwas

February-

February 19, Friday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti

February 27, Saturday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

March-

March 8, Monday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

March 11, Thursday: Maha Shivratri

March 29, Monday: Holi

April-

April 2, Friday: Good Friday

April 14, Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 21, Wednesday: Ram Navami

April 25, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

May-

May 12, Wednesday: Eid Ul Fitr (begins)

May 13, Thursday: Eid Ul Fitr (ends)

June & July-

It would come as a delight to many of you as both June and July months will not have any dry days and one won't need to check the list in these two months.

August-

August 10, Tuesday: Muharram

August 15, Sunday: Independence Day

August 30, Monday: Janmashtami

September-

September 10, Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

October-

October 2, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8, Friday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

October 15, Friday: Dussehra

October 18, Monday: Eid-e-Milad

October 20, Wednesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November-

November 4, Thursday: Diwali

November 14, Sunday: Kartik Ekadashi

November 19, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December-

December 25, Saturday: Christmas

Here's the list of public holidays in West Bengal for the upcoming year 2021. Take a look.

12 January, Tuesday: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

23 January, Saturday: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

26 January, Tuesday: Republic Day

16 February, Tuesday: Vasant Panchami

28 March, Sunday: Doljatra

2 April, Friday: Good Friday

14 April, Wednesday: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

15 April, Thursday: Bengali New Year

25 April, Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

1 May, Saturday: May Day

9 May, Sunday: Guru Rabindranath Jayanti

14 May Friday: Idul Fitr

26 May Wednesday: Buddha Purnima

21 July, Wednesday: Bakrid / Eid al Adha

15 August, Sunday: Independence Day

19 August, Thursday: Muharram

2 October, Saturday: Gandhi Jayanti

6 October, Wednesday: Mahalaya Amavasya

12 October, Tuesday: Maha Saptami

13 October, Wednesday: Maha Ashtami

14 October, Thursday: Maha Navami

15 October, Friday: Vijaya Dashami

20 October, Wednesday: Lakshmi Puja

4 November, Thursday: Diwali

19 November, Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December, Saturday: Christmas Day

