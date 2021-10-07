Durga Puja: Calcutta HC Allows People To Participate In Pushpanjali, Sindoor Khela

The Calcutta High Court issued an order on Thursday which allowed people to participate in Pushpanjali and Sindoor Khela during next weeks’ Durga Puja amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court said that there can only be 45 to 60 people for larger pandals and 10 to 15 for the smaller pandals and all the people present inside the pandals should be fully vaccinated.

On Vijay Dashmi, which is the last day of Durga Puja, married Bengali Hindu women have a tradition of applying sindoor on the forehead and the feet of the goddess and also offer sweets to the goddess. This is followed by applying sindoor on each other's faces. The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navratri started with Mahalaya on Wednesday, October 6. The idols of Goddess Durga were transported to various pandals to prepare for the celebrations later.

CM Mamata Banerjee’s message to the people of West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged everyone to be cautious while pandal hopping keeping in mind the need of wearing face masks to contain the spread of the lethal COVID virus during the Durga Puja festivities. Chief Minister Banerjee urged people to follow the COVID guidelines while inaugurating two Durga Puja pandals in south Kolkata on Wednesday. "I request people visiting the pandals during the festival to wear masks even if they are fully vaccinated. Some people are testing positive for COVID-19, even after being administered both doses of the vaccine,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the Naktala Udayan Sangha puja pandal.

During the Salimpur puja inauguration, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed Puja organisers to keep in stock an adequate supply of masks for distributing them to visitors who fail to wear the same. The TMC supremo, who recently won the Bhabanipur by-elections, chanted 'shlokas' to pay homage to Goddess Durga and shouted 'Jai Bangla' while concluding her speech. The CM also drew the eyes of the deity, a ritual is known as 'Chokhudaan' amid the beats of Dhak, a traditional musical instrument played especially during the Durga Puja at Chetla Agrani Puja that is patronised by his cabinet colleague Firhad Hakim. Banerjee also warned people to be extra careful as the rainy season triggers the outbreak of dengue. The Chief Minister, on a Durga Puja inauguration binge from 'Mahalaya' marking the onset of the 'Devi Paksha', unveiled pandals at Jodhpur Park, 95 Pally, and Babubagan in south Kolkata.

With ANI inputs